‘Opposition forces need to come together’

Despite the current “deep wounds” and high tension in the Free National Movement (FNM), former Deputy Prime Minister Brent Symonette said FNM Leader Dr. Hubert Minnis, expected Official Opposition Leader Loretta Butler-Turner and Democratic National Alliance (DNA) Leader Branville McCartney should come together to figure out a way to remove the Progressive Liberal Party (PLP) from office.

On Wednesday, seven members of the Free National Movement’s parliamentary caucus wrote to the governor general to oust Dr. Hubert Minnis as opposition leader.

Minnis later invited the MPs to resign from the FNM or face discipline from the party.

“This is bigger than Hubert Minnis and Loretta Butler-Turner,” Symonette, a former deputy leader of the FNM, said.

“We are talking about generations of unborn children.

“The country is in a crisis point, so I think, over this time, I would hope that persons like Branville McCartney, Hubert Minnis, Loretta Butler-Turner would take time out, sit down, talk to some of the elders. The FNM has been in this position before.”

Symonette said he, like Minnis, was “blindsided” by the unprecedented move.

He said however, “what’s done is done” and he is hoping that the differences are reconcilable.

In June, Symonette supported Butler-Turner and FNM candidate for Elizabeth Dr. Duane Sands during their bid for leadership and deputy leadership respectively during the party’s convention.

When asked whether he supported Butler-Turner as the new opposition leader, Symonette said, “I think it’s more a case of we need to take a little bit of time to look at what brought this about, where we are going, where the party is, where the Official Opposition is, rather than trying to say we support one person or the other.

“I support getting the best government for the common [good] of the Bahamian people, and in my opinion it’s not the PLP.

“It is to make sure we form, a group [that] forms the next government.”

The FNM’s constitution provides for disciplinary action for a member who has “acted contrary to the interest of the party, its platform, programs, policies or principles”.

Disciplinary action includes a fine not exceeding $100; suspension for a period not exceeding one year or expulsion from the party.

Minnis made the call for the MPs to resign after a special meeting of the executive council was called at FNM headquarters.

Symonette said he did not think it was the right move for Minnis to make.

“I think he should have waited a little while to let the dust settle and possibly done it a week later,” he said.

“But I understand if someone attacks you, you want to defend yourself. But if it was me, I would have tried to wait a week to discuss where we are going.”

When asked about the party’s brand and whether he believe it is broken, the former DPM said, “I think it’s not where the FNM brand is today; I think it’s what happens in the next couple of days as to whether a reconciliation or an understanding of what comes out of this will result.

“I think then you can look at brands.”

The letter, signed by Butler-Turner; Central and South Abaco MP Edison Key; Central Grand Bahama MP Neko Grant; St. Anne’s MP Hubert Chipman; North Eleuthera MP Theo Neilly; Montagu MP Richard Lightbourn and Fort Charlotte MP Dr. Andre Rollins advised that the MPs have lost confidence in Minnis as their leader and asked that he be replaced by Butler-Turner.



