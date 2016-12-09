‘We have a plan’

Long Island MP Loretta Butler-Turner said in a message to her constituents yesterday that she and the other six FNM MPs who wrote Governor General Dame Marguerite Pindling advising that they have lost confidence in Dr. Hubert Minnis as leader of the Official Opposition, do have a plan moving forward.

But she did not reveal the plan, saying only, “I will soon advise you more fully. However, I assure you that I will not abandon Long Island and you, the people whom I love so very much.

“Keep your chins and heads up. Together we will continue to fight to rid ourselves of this PLP.”

The MPs also advised the governor general that they have chosen Butler-Turner to replace Minnis as leader of the Official Opposition.

Last night, she said she was still awaiting word from Dame Marguerite to confirm her appointment.

As of seven o'clock, Butler-Turner told The Nassau Guardian she had not received notice from the governor general, though she said Dame Marguerite acknowledged receipt of the letter from the seven MPs.

Butler-Turner also indicated that she has yet to receive notice from the FNM inviting her to resign or charging her with acting outside the interests of the party, but has taken note of “exactly what is happening”.

On Wednesday night, Minnis called on the “rebel” FNM MPs to resign or face disciplinary action in accordance with the party’s constitution.

Minnis made the statement at the FNM’s headquarters following an emergency meeting.

When contacted, Butler-Turner said, “I am taking note of exactly what is happening, and in due course I will address all of those things.

“Obviously, the council has met.

“I haven’t received anything from the council.

“So, until such time as that happens, I will just wait and see what they have to say.

“The media will be hearing from me in due course.”

The Nassau Guardian understands the executive council is in the process of delivering formal notices to the seven FNM MPs, following which, they will be given one week to respond in writing.

The MPs who signed the letter to the governor general were Butler-Turner; Central Grand Bahama MP Neko Grant; St. Anne’s MP Hubert Chipman; Montagu MP Richard Lightbourn; North Eleuthera MP Theo Neilly, Central and South Abaco MP Edison Key and Fort Charlotte MP Dr. Andre Rollins.

Asked whether she expects the FNM to revoke her nomination for Long Island, Butler-Turner said, “I don’t know. I guess the party will decide.

“They can revoke it. I am not sure about the nomination. I have to wait and see.”

In the House of Assembly on Wednesday, Minnis said despite the fact that democracy has prevailed, some people within his party continue to refuse to accept that.

He was referring to his unopposed re-election as leader of the FNM at the party's July convention.

He said Bahamians were witnessing the subversion of democracy, though Key has said the move by the seven FNM MPs was also a democratic process.

“In my view, the actions of seven FNM members of the House of Assembly, by invoking their privilege under the Constitution of The Bahamas to choose their leader in the House of Assembly, is a direct affront to the democratic conventions and traditions of the Free National Movement,” Minnis said on Wednesday night.

“It is tradition that the leader of the party, if elected to the House of Assembly, has always been appointed leader of the opposition.

“Their action is a slap in the face of the party, and a slap in the face of democracy.

“In view of today’s events, I, as the constitutionally elected leader of the Free National Movement, wish to inform the Bahamian people that I now invite the seven MPs who were elected under the banner of the FNM, and who signed the letter to the governor general, to do the honorable thing and resign from the Free National Movement.

“Failing which, I have today recommended to the national executive of the party, and the executive has unanimously voted in favor thereof, that the disciplinary provisions of Article 53 of the constitution of the Free National Movement be invoked, and that, if found to be required, a disciplinary tribunal be appointed and take whatever action it deems appropriate under the constitution of the Free National Movement.”

Butler-Turner said the decision to write the governor general followed “intense discussions” and was in response to “widespread public discontent and voter apathy”.



