Two charged with sex with minors

Two men accused of sex crimes against young girls were refused bail when they made their initial appearance before a magistrate yesterday.

Herbert Barr, 27, of Soldier Road, faced a charge of unlawful sexual intercourse when he appeared before Magistrate Derence Rolle-Davis.

Barr is accused of having sex with a girl, age 12, during 2015.

Barr was not required to enter a plea to the charge and a preliminary inquiry will commence in January to determine if there is sufficient evidence for a trial in the Supreme Court.

Donavon Troy Colebrooke, 22, of Madeira Avenue, South Beach, is accused of having unlawful sexual intercourse with a girl, age 14, between August 26 and September 30, 2016.

Colebrooke, who also appeared before Rolle-Davis, did not have to enter a plea. A preliminary inquiry will be held to determine if he will stand trial.

Both men return to court next month.

They were advised of their right to seek bail in the Supreme Court as the lower court lacks the jurisdiction to consider bail for the offense.



