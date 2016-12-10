Moss: FNM MPs’ moves ridiculous

Marco City MP Greg Moss yesterday said it was “ridiculous” for the seven Free National Movement (FNM) MPs to move to unseat their leader, Dr. Hubert Minnis.

During an interview with The Nassau Guardian, Moss also said the MPs’ actions are a clear indication that they are more focused on their “personal political” gain.

“We will now see for the first time in the history of this country and in my mind in the commonwealth, a leader of the opposition and a leader of a political party sitting on the same side of the House (of Assembly),” Moss said.

“This makes no sense.

“You’re going to have a schism in the FNM as a result of this.

“There will be a... divide beyond measure because you have certain persons saying notwithstanding what has happened in the convention of the party, they have a different view and they will effect a different outcome.

“So what is now going to happen, the leader of the Official Opposition will be appointed, (Long Island MP) Loretta Butler-Turner.

“She then has to communicate to the leader of the party that he needs to vacate the opposition’s physical office across the street.

“So she occupies that and kicks out the leader of her party.

“This is ridiculous, absolutely ridiculous.”

In a letter dated December 7, 2016 issued to the governor general, seven FNM MPs advised that they withdrew their confidence in Minnis and requested that Butler-Turner replace him as the new leader of the Official Opposition.

In an emergency meeting at the party’s headquarters hours after the letter was tabled in Parliament, Minnis invited the MPs to resign or be disciplined.

Moss said the entire ordeal made no sense and there are more pressing issues that should be the focus of politicians.

“This is what we have been pointing to,” he said.

“This idea of personal political interest outweighing the interests of the people.

“It is time to get past that.

“We have serious issues.

“We have an incompetent government leading this country.

“Nonetheless, people are not able to put aside their differences for the good of the country.”



