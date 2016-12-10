Key: Minnis should resign

Following Free National Movement (FNM) Leader Dr. Hubert Minnis’ invitation for the seven FNM MPs who moved to unseat him as opposition leader to resign from the FNM or be disciplined, Central and South Abaco MP Edison Key yesterday called for Minnis to “do the honorable thing” and resign as FNM leader.

Key, who was among those that signed the December 7 letter, also questioned who had the authority to remove him from the party he has been investing in for years.

“Do you see that?” Key asked as he pointed to his FNM member card.

“I paid for that over 10 years ago.”

He said, ”I’m a card carrying member.

“Who could put me out of the FNM?”

On Wednesday, seven FNM MPs wrote a letter to the governor general advising that they withdrew their confidence in Minnis and requested Long Island MP Loretta Butler-Turner be the new leader of the Official Opposition.

The MPs who signed the letter were Key; Butler-Turner; Central Grand Bahama MP Neko Grant; St. Anne’s MP Hubert Chipman; Montagu MP Richard Lightbourn; North Eleuthera MP Theo Neilly and Fort Charlotte MP Dr. Andre Rollins.

The incident caused high political drama and sparked nationwide reaction.

At an emergency meeting at FNM headquarters hours after the letter was tabled in Parliament, Minnis assured that he “remained captain” of the party before he invited the MPs to resign or be disciplined.

Seemingly irate FNM executives chanted “expel them” as Minnis made his remarks.

According to the party’s constitution, a form of disciplinary action can include expulsion from the party.

But Key said the only person who needs to leave the FNM is Minnis.

“We expect some disciplinary action, but if Dr. Minnis wishes to save the FNM, he should do the honorable thing because people all over this country have lost confidence in his leadership,” he said.

“They just had referendums in European countries and in every one of them the leaders did the honorable thing (resigned).

“Minnis is not the FNM and [Prime Minister Perry] Christie is not the Progressive Liberal Party (PLP).

“These organizations were here before them.

“He should do the honorable thing. He should resign.

“If he was working the way he should be with the members, we would be there with him.”

Key said the FNM leader is a man who “will let you down as hard as he can”.

He said though he would have preferred for things to have been handled differently, he felt he did what he had to do.

Key said, “It didn’t do my heart good to sign that letter to the governor general.

“That wasn’t my desire when I joined the FNM.”

Last weekend, Key said Minnis and his operatives have been working behind the scenes in Abaco to get rid of him, holding “secret” meetings in his constituency without inviting him.

Key said he will not be running under the FNM’s banner in the next election, but left the door open to the possibility of making another bid for the seat.

He said given the way Minnis handled that particular situation, he has come to know the “real” Minnis — and that person is not someone he wants to be associated with any longer.



