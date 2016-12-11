Butler-Turner officially leader of Official Opposition

Long Island MP Loretta Butler-Turner is now formally the leader of the Official Opposition.

A crowd of more than 100 people watched as she received her instruments of appointment from Governor General Dame Marguerite Pindling at Government House this afternoon.

Democratic National Alliance (DNA) Chairman Andrew Wilson attended the ceremony amid reports that Butler-Turner and the "rebel" FNM MPs are in talks geared at forming an alliance with the third party.

Butler-Turner has already named North Eleuthera MP Theo Neilly as leader of opposition business, though she was tight-lipped on her Senate appointments.

Neilly replaces Bamboo Town MP Reward Wells, who was appointed to the post by Minnis.

During her swearing in, Butler-Turner said she and the FNM MPs, who wrote to the governor general to have Minnis removed as leader of the opposition, acted in accordance with the constitution and "our conscience".

She acknowledged that the move has created uncertainty, but said this will only be "but for a moment", assuring Bahamians that "in the days ahead, we will speak with clarity and with unity of purpose".

"Democracy is not about the rule of a single individual; it is about cooperation in the pursuit of common good," Butler-Turner said.

“The greater significance of the events of this past week is the conviction by my colleagues and I of the need for a new direction of our Bahamaland.

“Today is about the collective judgment and sincere beliefs of the majority of the duly elected representatives, opposed to the government of the day.”







