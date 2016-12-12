Minister accuses hotel union of negligence

Minister of Labour Shane Gibson yesterday blamed the “negligence” of hotel union officials for the termination of 61 people from One&Only Ocean Club last week.

“The union had an industrial agreement in place with the Bahamas Hotel Association. The agreement expired,” Gibson said in an interview with The Nassau Guardian.

“They were supposed to notify them I think six months prior to the expiration of their intentions to negotiate a new industrial agreement.

“They didn’t do that; as a result of not doing that, the employers of the association took the position that there is not a valid agreement in place.

“The government is now trying to see how we could assist the union in trying to correct what they allowed to happen.

“If they had entered the industrial agreement in time, this would be a non-issue.”

Gibson expressed disappointment in assertions from union officials that the government was not doing enough for the terminated workers.

Bahamas Hotel Catering and Allied Workers Union (BHCAWU) President Nicole Martin last week called on the government to support workers if it wants to be supported in the next election.

Speaking to the issue after the workers were terminated on Tuesday, Gibson said they were re-evaluated and were found to be underperforming.

He said, “...They decided to terminate some employees and to replace them with other employees.”

Gibson pointed out yesterday that the law does allow an employer to terminate a worker without providing a reason, as long as that employee is properly compensated.

He said, “The difference is if they had the industrial agreement in place, the industrial agreement speaks specifically to termination and there is a process in terms of a first warning, a second warning, and all these things in writing before you can initiate termination.

“That is why I’m saying if there was an industrial agreement in place with the hotel, then they couldn’t do it this way.”

In a press statement, Vice President of Global Communications at Kerzner International Ashley McBain said the resort is “reorganizing its structure and redefining job descriptions”.

McBain said the company will be recruiting Bahamians for these positions and will be initiating a comprehensive training program across the resort for its February 14 reopening.

The resort was closed due to damage sustained during Hurricane Matthew in October.

The labor minister added that the government is in the process of introducing amendments to labor legislation in order to help protect workers further.



