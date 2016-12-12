Group of Long Islanders doesn’t want Butler-Turner

A group called ‘The Voting Members of The Long Island Constituency’ sent a letter over the weekend to Free National Movement (FNM) Leader Dr. Hubert Minnis requesting the removal of Long Island MP Loretta Butler-Turner as the FNM’s candidate in the upcoming general election.

The ‘Petition of Rejection’ dated December 10, 2016 advised Minnis that the members of the group no longer considered Butler-Turner a viable representative in the House.

Butler-Turner was ratified in September.

“It is vitally important that a sincere and conscious effort be administered to... not be distracted by the scheme of one individual’s ulterior motive,” the letter read.

The request follows an unprecedented move by seven members of the FNM’s parliamentary caucus advising the governor general that the MPs have lost confidence in Minnis as their leader and asking that he be replaced by Butler-Turner.

That letter was signed by Butler-Turner; Central and South Abaco MP Edison Key; Central Grand Bahama MP Neko Grant; St. Anne’s MP Hubert Chipman; North Eleuthera MP Theo Neilly; Montagu MP Richard Lightbourn and Fort Charlotte MP Dr. Andre Rollins.

All except Butler-Turner have either been denied a nomination or have decided not to seek one.

In an emergency meeting of the party’s executive council last week, Minnis invited the seven MPs to resign from the FNM or face discipline from the party.

The FNM’s constitution provides for disciplinary action for a member who has “acted contrary to the interest of the party, its platform, programs, policies or principles”.

Disciplinary action includes a fine not exceeding $100; suspension for a period not exceeding one year; or expulsion from the party.

Yesterday, Butler-Turner received her instruments of appointment as the new leader of the Official Opposition by Governor General Dame Marguerite Pindling at Government House on Mount Fitzwilliam.



