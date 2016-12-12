Turnquest: Move by FNM MPs not in people’s interest

Free National Movement (FNM) Deputy Leader Peter Turnquest yesterday accused incoming Opposition Leader Loretta Butler-Turner of attempting to create a legacy for herself, instead of acting in the best interest of the Bahamian people.

“The FNM is a unified, steady party,” Turnquest told The Nassau Guardian.

“We are not concerned about people on the sidelines doing their own thing. That is not in the interest of the people, trying to create a legacy for themselves. We are not interested in that.”

Butler-Turner received her instruments of appointment at Government House yesterday, four days after she and six other FNM MPs revealed that they wrote to the governor general to have FNM Leader Dr. Hubert Minnis removed as leader of the opposition.

The MPs also requested that Butler-Turner replace Minnis.

Turnquest’s comments were made ahead of the event.

When asked whether he planned to attend the event, Turnquest, who was in Freeport, said, “I do not support the move, simple.”

Asked whether he plans to work with the leader of opposition and her agenda as an FNM parliamentarian, Turnquest said, “She has an agenda for whoever the caucus is that she has.

“We will continue to represent the people as we do.

“She has a caucus, and so, she will lead her caucus.

“They happen to be the majority, so the minority will have to stand on its own and represent the people.

“She can represent whoever she wants, whoever she thinks she is representing.

“But as members of Parliament, we will represent the people who sent us there to act on their behalf.”

Turnquest stressed that the FNM will remain focused on building the organization, its platform and readying its machinery for the next general election.

In a separate interview, Bamboo Town MP Renward Wells was also asked whether he planned to attend the ceremony at Government House.

“The leader of the Free National Movement has asked for the resignation of those who signed the letter, why would I be going to endorse such a thing?” he asked.

Minnis called on the seven FNM MPs who signed the letter to resign or face disciplinary action.

Asked about his appointment as leader of opposition business in the House of Assembly, Wells said his appointment became moot after Minnis was no longer leader of the Official Opposition.

Butler-Turner announced North Eleuthera MP Theo Neilly as leader of opposition business in the House yesterday.

Responding to questions about the way forward with Butler-Turner as leader of the opposition, Wells said there are two leaders who represent the opposition in Parliament: “Greg Moss, who has his own political party for which he speaks, and Hubert Alexander Minnis, who speaks for the Free National Movement. For whom does Loretta speak? What party does she speak for, because it can’t be the Free National Movement?”



