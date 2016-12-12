New constituency expected for NP

The Boundaries Commission intends to create a new constituency in New Providence, according to information obtained by The Nassau Guardian.

According to the data obtained, portions of Fort Charlotte, Bains Town and Grants Town, Centerville and Englerston will be redrawn to form what will likely be a reconstituted St. Cecilia.

St. Cecilia was eliminated ahead of the 2012 general election and divided among Bains Town, Centerville and Englerston.

The new constituency, as planned, would be comprised of polling division 11 from Fort Charlotte; polling division 10 of Bains Town; polling divisions two and three of Centerville; and polling divisions one, two and four of Englerston.

Though it is unknown whether further modifications will be made, the newly configured map shows several other changes that could mean many Bahamians who have not moved will find themselves voting in different constituencies or polling divisions than they did in the last election.

For example, St. Anne’s shows big potential changes with polling divisions six and eight folded into Fox Hill, while gaining two polling divisions from Elizabeth – 10 and 12 – which are south of Yamacraw.

A large part of Sea Breeze – polling divisions nine and 12 – is expected to be folded into the Elizabeth constituency.

Sea Breeze would also be redrawn to include polling divisions two and 11 of Fox Hill.

Meanwhile, a portion of South Beach – polling division 10 – would be made a part of Southern Shores.

Additionally, polling divisions one and 11 of Mount Moriah would become part of Tall Pines, while Tall Pines’ polling division one would be folded into Garden Hills, according to the data.

Golden Gates is also set for a change, expanding to include polling division 10 of Garden Hills.

According to a source close to the commission, what appears to be subtle changes with one new constituency being created, will have a big impact on the general election with many perceived FNM areas being merged to give the PLP an advantage in certain areas.

A part of Pinewood – polling division nine – has been folded into South Beach, while its polling division 14 has been absorbed by Nassau Village, according to the data.

Fort Charlotte may also be redrawn to include a portion of Mount Moriah – polling division 13.

The last changes in boundaries came in 2011.

The last commission, headed by former House Speaker Alvin Smith, adjusted and eliminated several constituencies ahead of the 2012 general election, prompting renewed calls for an independent boundaries commission.

Three new constituencies: Nassau Village, Southern Shores and Tall Pines, were created.

Blue Hills, Clifton, Kennedy and St. Thomas More were eliminated.

The then opposition Progressive Liberal Party (PLP) strongly objected to the boundary cuts.

The Boundaries Commission, which has not yet reported, is constitutionally mandated to ensure as much as possible that the number of voters in every constituency is the same.

The Bahamas is currently made up of 38 constituencies, the constitutionally mandated minimum.

House Speaker Dr. Kendal Major chairs the commission.

The commission’s work is largely guided by the number of registered voters, but registration has been “extremely low”, according to Parliamentary Commissioner Sherlyn Hall, who recently reported that around 40 percent of eligible voters had registered for the next election.



