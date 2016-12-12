FNM MPs: Invitation to resign absurd

The seven members of the Free National Movement’s (FNM) parliamentary caucus who unseated FNM Leader Dr. Hubert Minnis as opposition leader yesterday called Minnis’ invitation for them to resign “absurd” and “perverse” and maintained that their actions were in accordance with the party’s constitution.

Following the MPs’ move to oust Minnis, the FNM leader invited the seven MPs to resign from the FNM or face discipline from the party.

“The actions taken by the FNM’s executive committee to initiate expulsion proceedings against us are obsessed with the embarrassment suffered by Dr. Minnis, instead of the interests of the FNM as an organization, or the larger national interest,” said the seven, in a statement to the press last night.

“To be clear, it is absurd and perverse that our party would entertain the thought of expelling us for taking the same actions that the dissident eight - the founders of the FNM – took against Sir Lynden Pindling and the PLP in response to our country’s first preoccupation with the cult of personality in a post-Majority Rule Bahamas.”

The seven “rebels” wrote a letter to the governor general last week advising her that they have lost confidence in Minnis as their leader and asked that he be replaced by Long Island MP Loretta Butler-Turner.

The letter was signed by Butler-Turner; Central and South Abaco MP Edison Key; Central Grand Bahama MP Neko Grant; St. Anne’s MP Hubert Chipman; North Eleuthera MP Theo Neilly; Montagu MP Richard Lightbourn and Fort Charlotte MP Dr. Andre Rollins.

The unprecedented move has shaken up the country’s political landscape, with only a few months before the next general election must be called.

Yesterday, Butler-Turner received her instruments of appointment as the new leader of the Official Opposition from Governor General Dame Marguerite Pindling at Government House on Mount Fitzwilliam.

“We, the majority of the FNM’s parliamentary team, were constrained to seek the assistance of her excellency the governor general in the best interests of the FNM and the wider interests of the Commonwealth of The Bahamas,” the release further said.

“We acted in response to serious concerns about the performance of the leader of the opposition and those concerns do not go against the provisions of Article 53 of the FNM’s constitution in any way.

“Indeed, to assert that they do, is to put forward the notion that the FNM is nothing more than a dictatorship, where concerns voiced about the leadership are met with violent intolerance.

“That is a form of fascism.

“The FNM was formed as a check against such dangerous political overreach.

“We wish to remind Dr. Minnis that we live in a democracy.”

The FNM’s constitution provides for disciplinary action for a member who has “acted contrary to the interest of the party, its platform, programs, policies or principles”.

Disciplinary action includes a fine not exceeding $100; suspension for a period not exceeding one year; or expulsion from the party.

The seven further stated that, “The ridiculous suggestion that our actions were treasonous or undemocratic suggests a lack of understanding the difference between the political party and the state.

“Any accusation that our actions were unlawful would only be appropriate if Dr. Minnis were a reigning monarch.

“However, we must remind all Bahamians that Dr. Minnis is not a king.

“The time has long passed to place the interests of the country before the selfish political pettiness of Dr. Minnis.

“In taking these actions, we are enthusiastically supported by FNM supporters and Bahamians-at-large.

“The FNM was conceived in dissent and nurtured in struggle.

“The actions taken on the 7th of December, 2016 were envisaged by the framers of The Bahamas’ constitution, men like Sir Arthur Foulkes and Sir Orville Turnquest, together with founding fathers of the FNM like Maurice Moore and Dr. Elwood Donaldson who are still alive today, as a democratic means of removing an ineffectual leader of the Opposition.

“We have acted lawfully in accordance with our nation's supreme law.

“We remind Dr. Minnis that the FNM is at its root a party that was built on principled dissent in response to political intimidation.

“We proudly carry on that tradition of fighting against those, like Dr. Minnis, who wish for us to cower in the face of threats of expulsion for speaking truth to power. Our country desperately needs people of courage to rise up and take a stand. We stand with men and women of courage.”



