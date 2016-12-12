Butler-Turner pledges to serve with integrity

After several days of political drama that erupted with an unexpected vote of no confidence in Dr. Hubert Minnis by a group of FNM MPs, Loretta Butler-Turner yesterday became the first female leader of the Official Opposition in The Bahamas, but there was widespread uncertainty over what that move means for the Free National Movement or for the political futures of Butler-Turner and those MPs.

Governor General Dame Marguerite Pindling presented Butler-Turner with her instruments of appointment at Government House in front of a crowd of more than 100 people.

Among them were Democratic National Alliance (DNA) Chairman Andrew Wilson and DNA candidate for Elizabeth Prodesta Moore, furthering speculation about Butler-Turner’s team being in talks with the third party about a possible coalition.

During the ceremony, Butler-Turner pledged her “unwavering commitment to collegiality and collaboration”.

“Democracy is not about the rule of a single individual,” she said. “It is about cooperation in the pursuit of a common good.

“The greater significance of the events of this past week is the conviction by my colleagues and I of the need for a new direction of our Bahamaland.”

The seven FNM MPs, whom Minnis has branded as “rebels”, revealed in Parliament on Wednesday that they had expressed a vote of no confidence in Minnis to the governor general and requested that Butler-Turner replace him.

The MPs who signed the letter were Butler-Turner; Central Grand Bahama MP Neko Grant; St. Anne’s MP Hubert Chipman; Montagu MP Richard Lightbourn; North Eleuthera MP Theo Neilly, Central and South Abaco MP Edison Key and Fort Charlotte MP Dr. Andre Rollins.

With the exception of Grant, the FNM MPs who signed the letter attended yesterday’s event.

Butler-Turner said she and the six other MPs acted in accordance with “our consciences” when they decided to get rid of Minnis as opposition leader.

At FNM headquarters on Wednesday night, the FNM leader called on those FNMs to resign or face disciplinary action, calling the move a “subversion of democracy”.

He was referring to the FNM’s July convention where he was re-elected, unopposed.

Yesterday, Butler-Turner said, “Today is about the collective judgment and sincere beliefs of the majority of the duly elected representatives, opposed to the government of the day.”

She continued, “We have acted in accordance with The Bahamas’ constitution and in accordance with parliamentary democracy.

“We have acted in accord with our consciences, as have others before us in this country who have also acted similarly.

“We stand on a firm and tested democratic foundation.

“History will judge our intentions and our resolve.

“The profound and reasoned decision we have taken has been taken in other places, in other times, and in countries which share the democratic heritage of the Westminster system of parliamentary democracy.

“In the days ahead, we will speak with clarity and with unity of purpose.

“And the momentous decision we have taken, a collective decision, has led to this defining moment for The Bahamas that we all love and cherish.”

Butler-Turner acknowledged that there is uncertainty, but she assured Bahamians that “this is but for a moment”, as “clarity, a new direction and a hope-filled change is on our horizon”.

“Who knew that the dawn of new possibilities arrives in ways we may never expect,” she said.

“Your excellency, on behalf of my colleagues we pledge our commitment to serve with integrity as Her Majesty's Loyal Opposition.

“We pledge ourselves to the common good of the Commonwealth of The Bahamas.

“We rely on the wisdom of the Bahamian people.”

Speaking to the media, Butler-Turner named North Eleuthera MP Theo Neilly as leader of opposition business in the House, replacing Bamboo Town MP Renward Wells, who was appointed by Minnis after Grant resigned from the post.

When asked about her Senate appointments, Butler-Turner said they will be named within 24 hours.

The four FNM senators – Carl Bethel, Kwasi Thompson, Monique Gomez and Dr. Duane Sands – resigned from their posts on Wednesday night, as they had all been appointed by Minnis.

Coalition

When asked about talks of a possible coalition with the DNA, Butler-Turner dismissed the matter as rumors.

“As you know, I speak from a position of facts,” she said.

“I don’t deal in hypothesis, so I imagine people are very interested in what we have to do.

“Rumors are simply that, rumors.”

Talks of a possible FNM/DNA coalition were widespread in August, but fell flat shortly thereafter.

Minnis, FNM Deputy Leader Peter Turnquest and DNA Leader Branville McCartney insisted that, while they were open to discussions, neither party needed the other to unseat the Progressive Liberal Party (PLP) in the next general election.

Sands said last week that a coalition with opposition parties should be explored.

Lightbourn made a similar comment yesterday.

But DNA Deputy Leader Chris Mortimer said last week that he does not see his party welcoming the seven FNM MPs and the DNA does not seek to involve itself with the FNM’s “serious” issues.



