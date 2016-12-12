FNM MPs in talks with DNA

With emphasis reportedly on “putting egos aside”, the new leader of the Official Opposition Loretta Butler-Turner and other FNM MPs who expressed a vote of no confidence in Free National Movement (FNM) Leader Dr. Hubert Minnis, have entered talks with Democratic National Alliance (DNA) Leader Branville McCartney and other key DNA figures with the view to forming an alliance.

Butler-Turner was tight-lipped on the matter yesterday, but multiple Nassau Guardian sources said she has offered McCartney a seat in the Senate.

The Guardian also understands that Dr. Duane Sands, the FNM’s candidate for Elizabeth, has been offered a Senate spot.

Again, Butler-Turner did not confirm that these are names she is considering. She has promised an announcement on Senate picks today.

Sands resigned from the Senate on Wednesday night, the same day Butler-Turner and six other FNM MPs wrote the governor general asking that Minnis be removed as opposition leader, and she be appointed.

She received her instruments of appointment yesterday, officially becoming the first woman to be appointed leader of the Official Opposition in The Bahamas.

Three other FNM senators also resigned, as they had been appointed by Minnis.

Sources close to the talks last night would not confirm who attended weekend meetings between the group and the DNA, but said those discussions were ongoing.

It was unclear how such an alliance would look, but one source said, “We are hopeful the alliance will look like a unified opposition force, which is what the public wants.”

That same source, who spoke under condition of anonymity, said this does not necessarily mean the FNM would not be a part of such a united opposition force.

A Public Domain poll The Nassau Guardian first reported on in September, concluded that: “There is a split in the opposition that keeps the PLP viable now. A unified opposition would pose a tremendous challenge for the PLP.”

Reportedly, the seven FNM MPs do not currently plan to join the DNA.

They are all refusing to resign from the FNM, although Minnis has asked them to.

National Review reported a week ago that McCartney had been in talks with Minnis and other FNM officials in an attempt to agree to an accommodation ahead of the general election.

But the talks were reportedly unfruitful as McCartney requested 30 percent of the seats uncontested, something Minnis was not prepared to agree to.

A person with knowledge of the weekend talks between the MPs — whom Minnis has called rebels and mutineers — and McCartney said both sides see the potential an alliance could have, but had not yet finalized how an arrangement would work.

The source said both sides also accepted the importance of putting their egos aside if they are to be successful.

DNA Chairman Andrew Wilson and DNA candidate for Elizabeth Prodesta Moore attended the ceremony at Government House yesterday during which time Butler-Turner received her instruments of appointment.

It furthered speculation surrounding a possible alliance between Butler-Turner and the other MPs, and the DNA.

Asked why he was at the ceremony, Wilson told The Nassau Guardian, “I was there to witness history in the making and also to commend the brave seven who cast aside party colors in the interest of Bahamians.

“The country is in the mess it is in because of the PLP and FNM. Two political parties have presided over the destruction of this country for the last 25-30 years.”

When it was pointed out to him that Butler-Turner was a part of an FNM government for a time during that period, Wilson said, “We are all Bahamians. I have always maintained the problem of the country is the party system.”

He was also asked whether McCartney will accept a Senate appointment from Butler-Turner and about reported discussions between them.

Wilson said, “I can neither confirm nor deny.”



