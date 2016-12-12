McCartney appointed to Senate by Butler-Turner

Amid mounting reports about a coalition between the seven FNM MPs and the Democratic National Alliance, newly appointed Leader of the Official Opposition Loretta Butler-Turner today announced DNA Leader Branville McCartney as leader of opposition business in the Senate.

In a press conference in the Minority Room of the House of Assembly following Parliament's morning session, Butler-Turner, with the six other FNM MPs who rebelled against FNM Leader Dr. Hubert Minnis, and several members of the DNA and its executive team at her side, told the media her team was working above party politics and "across borders to achieve a common good".

"One of the most important things since the FNM's defeat in 2012 has been the constant question of what effect did third parties have on our overall defeat," Butler-Turner said.

"Over these past four years and as we move into election season many individuals are wondering will we be mature enough?

"Will we be large enough to be able to bring opposition forces together to rid ourselves of the incompetence and the ineptitude of this PLP government?

"Having said that, I am proud to say that my team and I have been working very closely with the DNA, [which] captured eight percent of the electoral vote in 2012, to make sure that we put the Bahamian people first ahead of our party politics, so that we can ensure that at the end of the day we have collaboration to be able to put our forces together to move forward to defeat the PLP."

McCartney said the DNA has to do what is necessary for a better country.

"Where we (The Bahamas) are today is not working. So I do accept the [appointment] for Senate leader, thank you very much," McCartney said.

"And what has happened today is another historic move by the leader of the opposition in the House of Assembly putting a leader of another party as opposition leader in the Senate.

"Our goals and our discussions center solely around ridding this country of the PLP."

Despite a barrage of questions from the media, Butler-Turner nor McCartney provided a clear explanation on how a coalition would work, and whether the seven FNM MPs, who have been asked to resign by Minnis or face disciplinary action, will come under the DNA's banner.

It is also unclear whether there will be more representation of the DNA in the Senate.

Butler-Turner received her instruments of appointment at Government House on Sunday, four days after the seven FNM MPs revealed in the House that they have written to the governor general to have Minnis removed as leader of the Official Opposition.

DNA Chairman Andrew Wilson and DNA candidate for Elizabeth Prodesta Moore attended the event.

Pointing out that she worked with McCartney in the former Ingraham administration, Butler-Turner said the DNA leader has both parliamentary and leadership experience, all to the advantage of keeping the "PLP's feet to the fire".

"We respect the differences that we bring to the table, but more importantly we respect the commonality that we share and all of our people, our supporters share, and that is people have been begging and asking us, please either come together formally or work together to pool your resources to rid us of the PLP," Butler-Turner said.

Ahead of the announcement, Minnis told the media outside the House that he was not concerned about any coalition.



