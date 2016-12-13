Murder sentencing postponed

Two men convicted of murdering an immigration officer and his lover during an armed robbery and kidnapping will learn next month whether their crime meets the criteria to be considered the "the worst of the worst".

Prosecutors have asked Justice Indra Charles to impose the death penalty on Zintworn “Scummy” Duncombe and James Johnson, who were found guilty in March of the murders of Senior Immigration Officer Shane Gardiner, 48, and his mistress, Tiska Braynen.

Their lawyers, Jerone Roberts, Ian Cargill and Donna Major, do not feel that the crimes meet the threshold set by the Privy Council for the imposition of the ultimate punishment.

In addition to setting the requirement of the crime being categorized as the worst of the worst, the offender must also be incapable of reform.

Charles was supposed to give her decision on sentencing yesterday, but she will now hand down her judgment on January 17.

Cordero Saunders and Daniel Coakley were acquitted of the murders.

However, all four men were convicted of kidnapping, conspiracy to commit armed robbery, and attempted armed robbery.

Hunters found the badly decomposed bodies of Gardiner and Braynen in makeshift graves at Newbold Farms on December 21, 2013, almost a month after their disappearance on November 24, 2013.

Police found Gardiner’s ransacked apartment unlocked when they visited on November 24.

There were bullet holes in the stack washer-dryer and the bathroom wall, according to the evidence.

Prosecutors alleged at trial that Duncombe, Johnson, Coakley and Saunders conspired to rob Gardiner after he reportedly won $8,000 to $9,000 gambling.



