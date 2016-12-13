Date:
Sex assault trial fails to start

Published: Dec 13, 2016

The trial of a man accused of the sexual assault of a teenager seven years ago failed to start in the Supreme Court due to a miscommunication between prosecutors.

Eric Dean appeared before Senior Supreme Court Justice Stephen Isaacs yesterday for the start of his unlawful sexual intercourse trial.

Prosecutors allege that Dean had sex with a 15-year-old girl on December 16, 2009.

Dean’s lawyer, Ian cargill and the court were ready to proceed with the trial; however, prosecutor Koschina Marshall to whom the case had been recently assigned was under the mistaken belief that the matter was set for case management, so no witnesses were contacted.

Dean, who is on bail, returns to court on January 25 for a fixture hearing.


