Date:
Man accused of killing mother gets new trial judge
ARTESIA DAVIS
Guardian Senior Reporter
Published: Dec 13, 2016

Justice Indra Charles, who was earlier this year assigned to the civil bench, now has carriage over the trial of a man accused of murdering his mother.

This, after multiple judges assigned to the criminal bench recused themselves from presiding over the matter.

Jerome Butler, 57, was last year charged with the murder of his mother, Princess Butler.

Ms. Butler was found dead in her home at Petersfield Road on February 4, 2015 shortly after 8 a.m.

An autopsy determined that she died from asphyxia.

At a case management hearing matter, Charles set the matter for January 16.

Ian Cargill represents Butler.



