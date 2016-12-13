Voter registration still slow

With just months until the next general election and emerging discussions in political circles about the possibility of a snap election, only 70,000 people have registered to vote, despite increasing calls for Bahamians to register.

Parliamentary Commissioner Sherlyn Hall said on Sunday that numbers are increasing steadily, despite initial expectations there would be well over 100,000 registered voters by now.

“We are taking in over 350-400 [registered voters] per day,” Hall said.

“We hope to create more teams to go into the various constituencies shortly.”

The 70,000 represents 41 percent of expected eligible voters.

There were just over 55,000 people registered a month ago.

This can be compared to five years ago, when there were approximately 134,000 registered voters.

Ultimately, just over 172,000 people registered to vote in the last general election.

Hall said recently that there is “voter apathy throughout the country”.

Recent events in the Free National Movement (FNM) have sparked discussions on whether Prime Minister Perry Christie will call the election sooner than expected.

The prime minister has until late May to dissolve the House of Assembly.

Last week, the nation was taken by surprise when seven members of the FNM’s parliamentary caucus wrote a letter to the governor general advising that they have lost confidence in Minnis as their leader, and asked that he be replaced by Butler-Turner.

The letter was signed by Butler-Turner; Central and South Abaco MP Edison Key; Central Grand Bahama MP Neko Grant; St. Anne’s MP Hubert Chipman; North Eleuthera MP Theo Neilly; Montagu MP Richard Lightbourn and Fort Charlotte MP Dr. Andre Rollins.

On Sunday, Butler-Turner was given her instruments of appointment as the new opposition leader by Governor-General Dame Marguerite Pindling at Government House on Mount Fitzwilliam.

Hall said he was unable to indicate whether there was a significant increase during recent course of political events, but insisted that there was a steady growth day to day.

“We just continue to encourage Bahamians to continue to come in to register,” he said.



