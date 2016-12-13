Strachan: Butler-Turner struck a blow for women

Sea Breeze MP and Minister of Financial Services Hope Strachan said yesterday that newly appointed leader of the Official Opposition Loretta Butler-Turner has struck a “blow for women” by becoming the first woman to attain the constitutionally appointed position, notwithstanding the politics involved.

“Of course, we are on different sides on the aisle, and while I have no desire at all to [delve into the] politics, which has put her and thrust her in the position that she is in, I think that, Mr. Speaker, it is fair to say that she has struck a blow for women,” Strachan, a member of the governing Progressive Liberal Party, said.

“I would add that as something significant, obviously her being the first woman who has attained the right to be called the leader of the opposition in this House is a historic event, and... no matter what our politics, no matter how we feel about how it was done, no matter what our opinion is on the matter is, the fact is, it is a historic occasion.

“It is one that I think will go down in history as something that children will learn about.

“And so, to that extent, I would wish her congratulations.”

Butler-Turner was formally appointed leader of the opposition in Parliament yesterday by notice of the governor general to House Speaker Dr. Kendal Major.

She was given her instruments of appointment on Sunday, four days after she and seven Free National Movement (FNM) MPs wrote to the governor general to have FNM Leader Dr. Hubert Minnis removed as leader of the opposition.

The FNM MPs in question, who Minnis branded yesterday as a “tumor, cancerous”, have been called on to resign or face disciplinary action.

But the seven “rebel” MPs have said they have no plans to resign as they did nothing wrong, having executed a constitutional right to withdraw confidence in Minnis.

Minnis remains leader of the FNM, as he has repeatedly pointed out in the last week.

Butler-Turner made another significant move yesterday, naming Democratic National Alliance (DNA) Leader Branville McCartney as leader of opposition business in the Senate, marking a partnership between the DNA and the seven FNM MPs.

But it remains unclear how the relationship will work, with the party moving to take action against the seven.

Butler-Turner said the answers to those questions and more will come soon.

She has yet to name the other Senate appointments.



