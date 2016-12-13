Sparring as seat arrangements change in House

Long Island MP Loretta Butler-Turner yesterday took her seat in Parliament between Central Grand Bahama MP Neko Grant and North Eleuthera MP Theo Neilly as the newly appointed leader of the Official Opposition.

Speaker of the House of Assembly Dr. Kendal Major announced that he received formal notification from Governor General Dame Marguerite Pindling appointing Butler-Turner leader of Her Majesty’s Loyal Opposition.

Butler-Turner received her instruments of appointment at Government House on Sunday.

In the letter from the governor general, which Major read in Parliament, Dame Marguerite Pindling said Butler-Turner, in her judgment, is best able to command the support of the majority members of the House of Assembly in opposition to the government.

“Now, therefore, I do herby confirm that in exercise of the powers that have [bestowed] in me, vested as herein before recited, and of all other panels thereunto me enabling, I appoint you, Mrs. Loretta Butler-Turner, leader of the opposition from the eighth day of December, 2016, to hold the said office, subject to provisions of the constitution.”

In her first pronouncement as leader of the Official Opposition, Butler-Turner again declared that the move of the seven FNM MPs to remove FNM Leader Dr. Hubert Minnis as leader of the opposition was a democratic process afforded to them by the constitution.

“Mr. Speaker, I take this appointment very seriously, and while there are many, many things that come with this job, most importantly is my duty to the Bahamian people...” she said.

Butler-Turner said she and the FNM MPs will not oppose the government for opposition sake, but where it sees the government not acting in the best interest of the Bahamian people.

Prime Minister Perry Christie said the government is not concerned about the process that led to Butler-Turner being elevated to leader of the opposition, but “it does recognize that the leader of the opposition is an important office in the constitutional make up of our country”.

He spoke to the “necessary institutional relationship” between the prime minister and leader of the Official Opposition, which Christie said depends on Butler-Turner.

“I expect, Mr. Speaker, that we will have vigorous encounters in the furtherance of our democracy,” the prime minister said.

“I expect those encounters to be constructive and driven by the best interest of our country.”

He added, “I would simply remind all of us on this occasion that this is someone who has taken that position, having an association with a parliamentary and human, political legacy in our country.

“So it is in that regard that I welcome her to the office of leader of the opposition, and I have said before, Mr. Speaker, that even though she may represent a thorn, it should be a pleasant thorn in my side.”

Row

A remark by Minnis over his seating arrangement, between East Grand Bahama MP Peter Turnquest and Bamboo Town MP Renward Wells, to the extreme right of the opposition table, led to a spat among members of the Official Opposition, much to the entertainment of governing members who could not contain their laughter.

Minnis said he was told before yesterday morning’s session to take the extreme seat next to the speaker.

“I would be reminded that it was the seat that [the late former Prime Minister Sir Lynden] Pindling took, but my colleagues said, as FNMs, we tend to flank and protect our leaders,” he said.

North Eleuthera MP Theo Neilly, who has been appointed leader of opposition business, replacing Wells, challenged Minnis to be “honest in this honorable House”.

Neilly said, before this morning’s session, he indicated to Minnis that there would be no particular assignment of seats or any extreme as it relates to Minnis, Turnquest or Wells.

“We felt that was the right thing to do, that they would decide amongst themselves their own seating arrangement,” he said.

Rising to defend Minnis, Wells claimed the FNM leader simply made the point that Pindling sat at the beginning on the table.

“He (Minnis) was told by us, by our own caucus to assume the seat,” Wells said.

“He didn’t say he was told by them.

“At the end of the day we chose this arrangement, so no one was castigated or casting aspersions.”

Butler-Turner chimed in that the events over the last week do not need to be belabored in Parliament.

She urged parliamentarians to get on with the business of the Bahamian people.

Minnis also said there is confusion among Bahamians and the supporters of the FNM.

“I want to remind Bahamians and our supporters that I, Hubert Alexander Minnis, is the official leader of the Free National Movement (FNM),” he said.

“I was elected as leader of the FNM on two separate occasions, three, as a matter of fact.

“At the last convention I was elected again, but through that battle I was unopposed.

“I want to remind Bahamians that leaders never retreat, we fight to the end.”

Minnis said he will neither retreat nor resign.

He insisted that, despite the rift in Parliament, the FNM remains strong, while the seven who ousted him are “more damaged”, calling them “a tumor or cancerous”.

Addressing Minnis’ branding of her caucus as a “tumor”, Butler-Tuner said Minnis ought to be mindful that cancer can be malignant or benign, and the seven FNM MPs “if we will be that tumor, we will be highly malignant, because we will grow”.



