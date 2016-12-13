Two more murders

A woman was found stabbed to death yesterday morning shortly after 3 a.m. on Turnquest Avenue, Stapleton Gardens, police reported.

According to Assistant Commissioner of Police Stephen Dean, police apprehended a suspect who was known to the woman.

Dean said the man is assisting police with their investigation.

Police also reported that a man was found shot dead shortly after 7 p.m. on Washington Street, off Cordeaux Avenue.

Dean said police had no motive. He made the usual appeal for the public’s assistance in the matter.

The Bahamas’ murder count for the year now stands at 101. Around this time last year, The Bahamas marked 140 murders.



