Minnis: FNM only has three MPs

Free National Movement (FNM) Leader Dr. Hubert Minnis said yesterday he is not moved by the fact that the seven MPs who ousted him as opposition leader are in talks with members of the Democratic National Alliance (DNA) as there are more important issues worth focusing on.

Minnis even refused to acknowledge the seven MPs as FNMs.

“We are focused more on moving the Progressive Liberal Party (PLP) and rescuing this country,” Minnis said.

“The FNM remains a vibrant alternative and will be the alternative no doubt. We will be the next government.”

In a letter to the governor general dated December 7, 2016, Long Island MP Loretta Butler-Turner; Central Grand Bahama MP Neko Grant; South and Central Abaco MP Edison Key; Montagu MP Richard Lightbourn; St. Anne's MP Hubert Chipman; Fort Charlotte MP Dr. Andre Rollins and North Eleuthera MP Theo Neilly expressed a vote of no confidence in Minnis.

The letter requested Butler-Turner be the leader of the Official Opposition.

On Sunday, Butler-Turner received her instruments of appointment.

Hours after the letter to the governor general was tabled in Parliament, Minnis invited the MPs to resign or be disciplined.

However, the MPs maintain that they are still FNMs.

When asked what will happen to the MPs, Minnis said, “The FNM has three MPs, Peter Turnquest, Renward Wells and myself.

“We represent the FNM. The opposition leader does not speak for us. I speak for the FNM. I am the people’s representative.

“She (Butler-Turner) is the Queen’s representative. The people will vote. The people will speak.”

In terms of how the party plans to “discipline” the MPs, Minnis said,“A process has already commenced.

“I cannot say much about it because I can prejudice the system and before you know it we will have an entire judicial war going on.

“So we will remain focused. We will ensure that we adhere to the constitution of the FNM because, after all, we are a party of constitution. We are a democratic party. I was elected democratically.

“I don’t believe in hostile takeovers.”

Amid calls for him to “do the honorable thing and resign”, Minnis said he will remain focused on his plans for the party and the Bahamian people.

“I was the elected leader unanimously by the people,” he said.

“I represent the people and I will stay focused. My life has always been a difficult one. I’ve never had things easy.

“The people wanted change and I represent the change. That change will come. Change is not easy. Change is difficult, but one must stay the course and it will happen.”

The FNM leader said despite recent events, he is certain the FNM will win the next election.

“The FNM will continue to remain focused,” he said.

“Be assured the FNM will be the next Government of the Commonwealth of The Bahamas.

“Everyone wants the PLP out and the PLP will be removed. The FNM will remain focused.

“We will lay out many of our plans and platforms going forward.”

Yesterday, Butler-Turner announced that she has chosen Branville McCartney, leader of the Democratic National Alliance, as leader of opposition business in the Senate.

The Long Island MP and McCartney said they have decided to work together for the common good.







