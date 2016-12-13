Four bodies found after sloop capsizes

Authorities retrieved four bodies that washed up along the South Beach shoreline yesterday and arrested 42 undocumented migrants, all believed to have been aboard a Haitian sloop that landed in the area.

The group picked up included 39 males and 13 females, officials said.

The first body of a female, believed to be a Haitian, was found near the ramp early yesterday, according to Royal Bahamas Defence Force (RBDF) Acting Lieutenant Commander Derrick Ferguson.

Late yesterday, officials reported that three more bodies washed ashore.

Ferguson said RBDF officials were notified of a sloop in the area around 4:30 a.m.

Officers were deployed and picked up 15 migrants in nearby Misty Gardens.

After sunrise, they located the capsized boat approximately one mile from the shore.

Sixteen migrants were rescued from the vessel, all of whom were suffering from dehydration, authorities said.

Shortly after 7:30 a.m., RBDF officers on jet skis rescued a man and a woman from the water.

Ferguson said the two were extremely weak and suffering from dehydration and hypothermia.

Officers engaged in active search, rescue and recovery for the remainder of the day.

Anthony Marsh, an area resident, said around 6:45 a.m. he saw a head in the distance in the water.

Marsh said he didn’t realize it was two people huddled together until RBDF officers took them out of the water.

“They were out there so long,” Marsh said.

“... I hate to see something like this and it hurts.

“The Bahamas is a beautiful space on God’s earth, and you can see why they are coming here.

“They are flocking, and they are desperately trying to come, and as a result you see what happened here.”

Marsh said the scene was familiar as he has been a resident of the area for so long, but it had been a while since anyone spotted a landing.

A 68-year-old resident of South Beach Drive, who said he has witnessed attempted landings for more than 30 years, said he was neither threatened nor afraid of the migrants.

“This has been happening for quite some time,” the man said. “This isn’t anything new; they (the RBDF) just have to patrol the southern areas much better.

“It must be bad where they come from to risk their lives to come this far, so it must be bad on that end.

“We just have to put better security on our borders.”

According to Officer-In-Charge of the Department of Immigration's Enforcement Unit Kirklyn Neely, 6,676 migrants were arrested between January 1 and November 30 this year.

Neely was unable to indicate at the time how many were interdicted on vessels attempting to illegally land in The Bahamas.

Of this number, 6,425 have been deported, and 251 were released because they had proper documentation to be in the country.

There are 95 undocumented migrants at the Detention Centre on Carmichael Road, Neely said.



