McCartney accepts Senate appointment

Leader of the Official Opposition Loretta Butler-Turner yesterday named Democratic National Alliance (DNA) Leader Branville McCartney leader of opposition business in the Senate.

The announcement confirmed rumors of a possible alliance between the DNA and the seven Free National Movement MPs, who last week wrote the governor general and had FNM Leader Dr. Hubert Minnis removed as leader of the opposition.

During a press conference in the Minority Room of the House of Assembly yesterday, both Butler-Turner and McCartney noted that their collaboration focuses on the “common good of the country” rather than individual political and personal motives.

“I want you to take note of the fact that one of the most important things that has happened since the FNM’s defeat of 2012 has been the constant question of what effect did third parties have on our overall defeat,” Butler-Turner said.

“And I think over these past four years, and as we move into the election season, many individuals are wondering [if we will] be mature enough [or] large enough to be able to bring opposition forces together to rid ourselves of the incompetence and the ineptitude of this Progressive Liberal Party (PLP) government.

“Having said that, I am proud to say that my team and I have been working very closely with the DNA, who captured eight percent of the electoral vote in 2012, to make sure that we put the Bahamian people first ahead of our party politics so that we can ensure that at the end of the day, we have collaboration to be able to put our forces together to move forward to defeat the PLP.

“So today it is a distinct honor, and it is also very historic, to show you exactly what it takes when you’re able to work across borders to achieve a common good for the Bahamian people.

“We are very delighted to be able, as Her Majesty’s Loyal Opposition, to welcome the forces and the strength and to name today as opposition business leader in the Senate Branville McCartney.”

Butler-Turner explained why she chose McCartney to lead in the Senate, over FNMs.

“He is a colleague that I have worked with very closely in the Cabinet of The Bahamas,” she said.

“He has parliamentary experience. He has leadership experience.

“He has the ability to ask the tough questions and we will be collaborating on every piece of legislation as we move forward to ensure that we are able to keep the PLP’s foot to the fire and to make sure that they are transparent and accountable to the Bahamian people.”

McCartney congratulated Butler-Turner for “making history” as he accepted her appointment.

He echoed her sentiments on the parties uniting for a “common good”.

“We have a country to build,” McCartney said.

“We have to do what is necessary to get a better country.

“Where we are today is not working, so I do accept the nomination for Senate leader. Thank you very much.

“What has happened today is another historic move by the leader of the opposition... putting a leader of another party as head of the Senate.

“Our goal and our discussions center solely around ridding this country of the Progressive Liberal Party.”

More answers soon

Butler-Turner was unable to explain how the collaboration will work for both parties moving forward but assured that more information would be given soon.

When asked if there was a possibility that she and the other six FNM MPs would join the DNA, Butler-Turner said, “No. We actually have a position where the FNM, and we are FNM members, have sent letters out to each of the seven MPs that make up the majority opposition and asking us to answer them.

“Our position is resolute. We will answer our charges, and we will allow the party to take the course of action which they need to take as described by the constitution.”

As it relates to the announcement of more senators, Butler-Turner said while there are names up for consideration, “we understand from the prime minister that there has to be clarification as to whether we would be able to use three or four senators”.

She did not reveal whether the senators would be members of the DNA or FNM, but said they were all Bahamians.

The four opposition senators resigned hours after it was revealed last Wednesday that the seven MPs wrote the governor general expressing a loss of confidence in Minnis, and asking that Butler-Turner replace him as leader of the Official Opposition.

She received her instruments of appointment at Government House on Sunday and formally took her seat in the House yesterday as leader of the Official Opposition.

When asked by reporters if she or McCartney would support a Minnis-led government, she called the scenario a “huge hypothesis” and said the group is “operating in the now”.

“We are operating on what is needed, what is the medicine needed for us to get past an election where we are able to eliminate the PLP,” she said.

“The same way we are able to work together here, we know that we have no barriers to working together for that common good.

“So whatever the outcome is, and we believe the outcome will be once we stick together, we in this collaboration will be the ones that will prevail.

"But should there be another outcome, we believe at the end of the day, we must work together to ensure The Bahamas is the one that wins and not the egos of any one of us as civilians.”

As reporters pressed for clarification on the alliance, Butler-Turner insisted, “You will get your answer very soon.”



