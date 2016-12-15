Date:
Sureties may have to pay bail for no-show murder suspect
ARTESIA DAVIS
Guardian Senior Reporter
Published: Dec 15, 2016

The two men who stood bail for murder suspect Cordero Johnson will learn next year whether they will lose the land they posted to secure his release.

Johnson, who is accused of the November 16, 2013 murder of Vernon Rolle Jr., whose bullet riddled body was found on a dirt road in Hollywood Subdivision, has not showed up to court in months.

Senior Justice Stephen Isaacs issued an arrest warrant when Johnson failed to appear for a status hearing on July 27.

He was released on $25,000 bail with two sureties in December 2014.

Isaacs adjourned the forfeiture hearing to January to give the prosecution time to determine whether Johnson was reporting to police in North Eleuthera as mandated by the court.

The sureties last week sought to withdraw the bail, but they were told that they must first find the defendant before bail revocation proceedings can begin.


