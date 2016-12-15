Sentencing delay for man caught with stolen chain

A man who admitted to receiving a chain reported stolen in an armed robbery will have to wait until next year to learn his punishment.

Cruz White appeared before Acting Justice Joyann Ferguson-Pratt for the penalty phase of his trial yesterday.

He pleaded guilty to receiving a chain that the son of Commissioner of Police Ellison Greenslade lost in an armed robbery.

White was caught red-handed trying to flush the chain down the toilet.

Prosecutors withdrew the armed robbery and possession of a firearm while committing a felony charges in light of the admission to the receiving charge.

Ferguson-Pratt allowed White to continue on bail after his plea to get his affairs in order.

However, he was later committed to Sandilands Rehabilitation Centre and then prison at the request of his attorney Lennox Coleby after he attempted suicide.

Due to the attempt on his life, Ferguson-Pratt ordered a psychiatric report to assist with sentencing.

The report was not ready yesterday and the matter has been adjourned to January 27.

Kristan Stubbs appeared for the Crown.



