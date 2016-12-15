Collie says party infighting is “good”

Free National Movement (FNM) Chairman Sidney Collie said yesterday recent party infighting between FNM Leader Dr. Hubert Minnis and Leader of the Official Opposition Loretta Butler-Turner is “good for the party” as it approaches the general election.

When asked if he fears the party may lose the election as a result of recent bickering within the FNM, Collie said, “Have you seen such excitement in politics in recent times or drama?

“This is good for the party.

“It has thrust the party into the limelight.

“It has revealed inner and outer workings of the party.

“It has mobilized and put party supporters on notice that they cannot be complacent; they have to stay abreast with what is going on and remain strong with the party and I belive that is what is happening.

“I belive the FNM has strengthened.

“Six of the seven MPs have not been re-nominated either by their own choice or outright denial from the party.

“Only one member has a nomination and that’s Loretta.

“So the two months in the parliamentary term is just a window dressing for what the dissident seven believe they have.

“They really have a hollow victory by making that move.”

On Sunday, Butler-Turner was named leader of the Official Opposition after she and seven FNM MPs moved to unseat Minnis as opposition leader after they expressed a vote of no confidence in his leadership abilities in a letter to the governor general.

On Monday, Butler-Turner named Democratic National Alliance (DNA) Leader Branville McCartney leader of opposition business in the Senate.

The two announced an alliance between the DNA and the seven Free National Movement MPs.

Some have criticized the collaboration and questioned its purpose, including Collie.

“It is unprecedented that the leader of the Official Opposition would appoint the leader of another opposition party as the Senate leader and not one of her own colleagues from her own party,” he said.

“She’s still an FNM.

“Now it is a plum for Branville.

“It raises his profile.

“He is not shy so he is going to take full advantage and I suspect he sees it as an opportunity to raise the profile of the DNA.

“But he has said in a statement that it is not a merger.

“I don’t see much to it.

“I see it as an opportunity for them to showcase and show off for the next few weeks, but that is it.”

Minnis has since called for the MPs to resign or be disciplined, but the MPs have maintained that they are still FNMs and plan to remain members of the party.

Some have called for Minnis’ resignation including Central and South Abaco MP Edison Key and McCartney.

But Collie said “the FNM ship is secure” and so is its captain, Minnis.

“Minnis beat his opponent in the convention before the last,” he said.

“In the last convention, Butler-Turner withdrew before there was an actual vote.

“The party has spoken.

“One member or a few members’ call for his resignation doesn’t amount to anything.

“I suspect they hold that view strongly but that doesn’t shift the ship.

“The ship is on course and that can’t even ruffle the waters.”



