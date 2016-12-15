Butler-Turner: Talks with DNA not new

Official Opposition Leader Loretta Butler-Turner said yesterday she and Democratic National Alliance (DNA) Leader Branville McCartney have been in talks since her first leadership bid in November 2014, suggesting that, had she become leader of the FNM, the two sides could have reached an agreement at that time.

When The Nassau Guardian indicated that she and the DNA leader managed to cover a lot of ground in a short period of time, Butler-Turner asked, “You imagine that this conversation took place in a short period of time?

“We have been talking on platform for a very long time, so it’s not just a short period of time.

“To be very honest, Branville McCartney and I had spoken at both junctures when I was challenging for leader, so this has been ongoing, and we sort of just discontinued some of those discussions.

“But, we have really looked at their platform and discussed platforms long before this.”

Dr. Hubert Minnis was overwhelmingly elected as leader of the Free National Movement during the one-day convention in November 2014.

Prompted about McCartney’s failed talks with Minnis, Butler-Turner said, “Well, I don’t know, because the FNM, I don’t know. I have no idea. I know many people have been asking for it.”

In April, McCartney said a coalition between the two opposition parties would lead to the toppling of the Progressive Liberal Party.

He suggested that the coalition between his party and the FNM would hypothetically work with the two parties not running against each other in particular seats and supporting each other in seats that the respective parties run in.

At the time, Minnis suggested there was a possibility of such an accommodation, though he said he was not sure how it would work.

In May, McCartney said that the coalition between the two parties had become “more real”.

At the time, Butler-Turner said she did not see the need for a coalition and believed it would be beneficial for McCartney to rejoin the FNM.

By August, talks had broken down between the two parties.

The Nassau Guardian learned recently that there had been further discussions, and that McCartney was asking for 30 percent of the constituencies to be uncontested by the FNM — a proposal Minnis did not find favorable.

Butler-Turner named McCartney leader of opposition business in the Senate on Monday, noting that she and the six FNM MPs who support her are working above “party politics” and "across borders to achieve a common good".

McCartney described what was widely perceived as the makings of a coalition, as an “understanding”.

He said, should any potential conflicts arise regarding positions taken by his party and the Official Opposition, he would be prepared to concede to better ideas in his role in the Upper Chamber.

But there remain lingering questions on how the “understanding” will work out.

In the foyer of the House of Assembly, Butler-Turner was asked how she would address such conflicts.

“Most of the major things we do agree on,” she said.

“We have talked through a lot of those platforms.”

The opposition leader continued, “At the end of the day, all things will have to be weighed and balanced.

“It is not just a decision that two people are making.

“We have teams of advisors and policy advisors, and I think we will have to rely, not just on our own judgments, but on persons as well, who would have greater insight into areas that I may not be as knowledgeable about.

“I think we need to come to a position where the best practices and the best policy position we will offer the Bahamian people.

“Those are good questions, but it is really important for us to work on those things.”

Speaker of the House of Assembly Dr. Kendal Major said on Tuesday that the arrangement is very interesting, calling it a “true test of our burgeoning democracy”.

But he predicted that it will not last, as “something would have to give”, given the disciplinary action the seven FNM MPs face.

After they wrote to the governor general expressing a vote of no confidence in Minnis as leader of the Official Opposition, Minnis invited them to resign from the FNM or face disciplinary action.

While Minnis claimed the FNM now only has three MPs in the House, Butler-Turner insisted that she and the MPs who support her remain FNMs.

Butler-Turner said she will soon name the other three senators. She said one of her appointees is out of the country.



