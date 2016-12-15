Three months after Loretta Butler-Turner was ratified as the Free National Movement’s (FNM) candidate for Long Island, the party last night rescinded her nomination in response to the move made by Butler-Turner and six other FNM MPs last week to oust Dr. Hubert Minnis as leader of the Official Opposition.

Minnis announced the decision at the end of his speech at a rally outside the party’s headquarters late last night.

Ray Charles’ “Hit the road Jack” played as Minnis made the revelation and a crowd of FNMs cheered him on.

Earlier in his speech, he pledged to lead the party into the next general election, insisting that he and the FNM were unshaken by what transpired last Wednesday.

The decision to rescind Butler-Turner’s nomination had been largely expected and was the latest development in the high political drama that has played out in the last week.

Butler-Turner received her instruments of appointment as the new leader of the Official Opposition at Government House on Sunday.

On Monday, she appointed Democratic National Alliance (DNA) Leader Branville McCartney as leader of opposition business in the Senate — a move that has created great confusion and uncertainty in political and other circles.

One week ago, Minnis invited Butler-Turner and the other six MPs, whom he called rebels and mutineers, to leave the party or face discipline.

In Parliament on Wednesday, he said they were cancerous.

Last night, Minnis asked Long Island FNMs to choose a new candidate.

The party also ratified one candidate last night — Iram Lewis, a former Olympian and architect — for Central Grand Bahama, a seat held currently by Neko Grant, the longest serving FNM MP, who decided not to seek renomination.

Grant is one of the seven who expressed a vote of no confidence in Minnis.

According to FNM sources, former FNM Chairman Michael Pintard was also set to be ratified last night, but was unable to make it out due to an illness.

Last night’s event was largely viewed as an attempt to show a strong force despite the troubles of the last week.

Minnis ascended the stage to the song “Ride out the storm”.

Pledges

He promised to “rescue” The Bahamas.

Minnis said an FNM government would introduce an entrepreneurship program that would enable the creation of up to 3,000 jobs per year for Bahamians.

“We will introduce a new generation entrepreneurship program,” he said.

“A minimum of 1,000 new entrepreneurs will be created each year.

“Imagine each one hiring a minimum of two individuals, which equates to 3,000 jobs per year.

“We must take our country back.

“It is your time.

“It’s the people’s time.

“We will ensure that taxi and bus license plates are given to those who deserve it – no more leasing, no more economic slavery.

“Why should politicians or cronies own these plates yet have no taxis or buses, and force you, our young people, to pay them $400 per week?

“This must stop.

“We will introduce anti-corruption legislation with an independent director of public prosecutions with no oversight by the attorney general.

“Only the director will be able to issue a nolle prosequi.”

Minnis did not explain how he plans to make such changes regarding the attorney general, which are not possible without constitutional reform.

The FNM leader also claimed, “PLPs looked after only a few”, but he assured the “FNM will care for all”.

Minnis said the PLP “hit The Bahamas like Hurricane Matthew...hard and merciless”.

He said, “Let me tell you, we need more than a manifesto. We need a national recovery plan.

“Do you think we have time to be fooling around with those outgoing MPs when our people are dying on our streets, losing jobs, losing their homes, unable to pay their light bills, unable to send their children to school, unable to repair their homes following Hurricane Matthew, unable to receive proper medical care, and widows have been unable to receive their National Insurance pension checks since June?

“Yet the cost of living continues to rise and there is no end in sight.

“All they deliver to us are promises, promises and more promises.

“They delivered VAT to us, where is the VAT money going?

“They said they believe in Bahamians yet they show us differently every day.”

Minnis pledged that under an FNM government, there will be tax free zones in inner cities and depressed areas.

“In our first year, we will initiate a major clean-up and beautification project that will transform Nassau and the inner cities,” he said.

“Perry Christie should be ashamed about the way he has continuously neglected to maintain his constituency.

“Bernard Nottage should be ashamed about the way he has continuously neglected to maintain his constituency.

“Our inner city tax free zones will have reduced duties for vehicles related to businesses.

“This is about reducing the cost of electricity. BPL (Bahamas Power and Light) is not working.

“We will fix the blackouts.

“But to do this, we must give (Prime Minister) Perry Christie and the PLP a knock out.”

Rescue

Minnis also said, “Our party did not deserve what those seven MPs did to us.

“Didn’t we all endure their public criticism?

“It seemed like almost every week we were being publicly attacked by one of our own.

“FNMs, didn’t we have a convention in November 2014? Didn’t we have a convention in July 2016?

“The convention elected its leader, and I offered my hand to work with all who opposed us.

“We gave them every opportunity and offered every olive branch we had. But it was thrown right back in our faces.

“The FNM has a leader and my name is Hubert Alexander Minnis.

“I said at our last convention, that if you are for the status quo, if you are against the working families and if you’re for doing nothing while people are hurting, I said hit the road jack. And I meant it.

“FNMs see, we can’t afford to be distracted.

“We have a country to rescue.”

None of the seven “rebel” MPs were in attendance at the rally.



