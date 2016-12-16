Date:
  • Email to friend
  • The Nassau Guardian Facebook Page
  • RSS Feed
  • Pinterest



sub_save_img

Man accused of armed robbery spree denied bail
ARTESIA DAVIS
Guardian Senior Reporter
artesia@nasguard.com

Published: Dec 16, 2016

  • Share This:

    Share on Facebook Share on Twitter Email to friend Share

  • Rate this article:

A 20-year-old man accused of carrying out a series of armed robberies was yesterday refused bail by a Supreme Court judge,

Selvin Seymour appeared before Senior Justice Stephen Isaacs with his lawyer Geoffrey Farquharson in hopes of coming home for the holidays.

However, Isaacs denied the bail application.

Prosecutors allege that Seymour carried out eight armed robberies, two attempted armed robberies and injured one of his victims during a spree that allegedly spanned from February 3 to 26.

Seymour is accused of taking three vehicles at gunpoint on February 3 and injuring one of those victims. He is also accused of attempting to rob a woman of a 2014 Chevy Cobalt and robbing another woman of cash and an iPhone 5s.

On February 26, Seymour allegedly robbed a man of a Samsung Galaxy phone valued at $750. He also allegedly robbed a woman of a 2007 Mercedes Benz, a Gucci handbag and $1,500 cash.

On February 25, Seymour is accused of attempting to rob a man of his vehicle.

Seymour denied the charges at his arraignment before Justice Bernard Turner.


Add comment

Comments

Name: 
Email: 
Note: Comments are moderated and generally will be posted if they are on-topic and not abusive. The Nassau Guardian reserves the right not to publish comments that may be deemed libelous, derogatory or indecent.

Security code
Refresh
 
Banner

Caribe 2016 Cleveland

 

Today's Front Page

  • Enewspaper
  • Enewspaper
  • Enewspaper
  • Enewspaper

  • http://www.ansbacher.bs
  • http://www.walkinclinicbahamas.com
  • http://www.cfal.com
  • http://www.colinageneral.com
  • http://www.Colina.com
.

Quick Links