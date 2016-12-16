Man accused of armed robbery spree denied bail

A 20-year-old man accused of carrying out a series of armed robberies was yesterday refused bail by a Supreme Court judge,

Selvin Seymour appeared before Senior Justice Stephen Isaacs with his lawyer Geoffrey Farquharson in hopes of coming home for the holidays.

However, Isaacs denied the bail application.

Prosecutors allege that Seymour carried out eight armed robberies, two attempted armed robberies and injured one of his victims during a spree that allegedly spanned from February 3 to 26.

Seymour is accused of taking three vehicles at gunpoint on February 3 and injuring one of those victims. He is also accused of attempting to rob a woman of a 2014 Chevy Cobalt and robbing another woman of cash and an iPhone 5s.

On February 26, Seymour allegedly robbed a man of a Samsung Galaxy phone valued at $750. He also allegedly robbed a woman of a 2007 Mercedes Benz, a Gucci handbag and $1,500 cash.

On February 25, Seymour is accused of attempting to rob a man of his vehicle.

Seymour denied the charges at his arraignment before Justice Bernard Turner.



