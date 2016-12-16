Date:
sub_save_img

Teen arraigned for burglary
ARTESIA DAVIS
Guardian Senior Reporter
Published: Dec 16, 2016

An 18-year-old man accused of burglary and stealing was remanded to prison yesterday.

Prosecutors allege that Maurice Thompson, of Third Street, The Grove, broke into the home of Odia Richardson between 4:30 a.m. and 5 a.m. on December 10 with the intent to steal.

While in the house, Thompson allegedly stole a flat screen TV, a laptop, mouse and headphones with a cumulative value of $750.

Thompson is accused of the alternative charge of receiving.

Thompson, who did not have a lawyer, appeared before Magistrate Samuel McKinney.

The magistrate told him since burglary can only be tried in the Supreme Court, he was not required to plea to the charge.

Thompson was denied bail as the magistrate lacked jurisdiction to consider bail for the charge.

He returns to court on February 27.

 


Today's Front Page

