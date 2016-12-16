Sands: I support Hubert Minnis

As the upheaval in the Free National Movement (FNM) continues, Elizabeth candidate and former FNM Senator Dr. Duane Sands said he supports FNM Leader Dr. Hubert Minnis and would not accept an appointment to the Senate from Official Opposition Leader Loretta Butler-Turner if offered.

“Mrs. Butler-Turner and I have spoken, and at this point I don’t think I will be one of the senators appointed by the leader of the opposition,” Sands told The Nassau Guardian on Wednesday night outside of FNM headquarters.

Last week, Sands, former MP and former Attorney General Carl Bethel, attorney Kwasi Thompson and attorney Monique Gomez all resigned from their Senate posts after Butler-Turner and six other MPs moved to unseat Minnis as opposition leader.

Some have questioned whether Sands supports Butler-Turner or Minnis because Sands was Butler-Turner’s running mate as they campaigned for the two top leadership posts in the party’s July convention.

But Sands said he has pledged to stand with the party’s leader.

“I think people would wonder whether or not anyone who takes a principled stand can continue to take a principled stand,” he said.

“After contesting convention I made a decision that I would support the leader of the party, Dr. Minnis.

“I said that to him, and it was true then and remains true now.

“It would be very disingenuous of me to accept and keep a nomination on a ticket headed by him if I did not support him.

“It is a very well-known fact that I have the ability to speak my mind and I believe that the leader of any organization is entitled to the honest opinions of the people in that organization.

“So my commitment to the leader is to always be honest, even if those opinions are not necessarily the same as she or he may have.

“However, after those discussions, when we go out in public I have to either support my party and my leader or I can do the honorable thing and resign.

“At this point in time, I have made a clear-cut decision that I will remain a member of the Free National Movement.

“I will remain on the ticket as a FNM candidate.

“I think all of us who happen to be running have made that determination.

“I’m not naïve...believing that somehow people would not wonder whether or not I have different feelings in what I feel about Butler-Turner or the other members of the House who I consider as colleagues.

“They’re FNMs.

“They remain FNMs, and I’ve repeatedly said that I think cool heads need to prevail and the angst and the rancor, the anger, bitterness and the fighting is doing nothing for the public.

“I think what we ought to do is find common ground to determine the best ways to move forward.”

After Butler-Turner named McCartney as a senator, the two announced an alliance between the DNA and the MPs who moved to unseat Minnis.

FNM Chairman Sidney Collie has questioned its purpose.

He predicted that the collaboration would last only for a few weeks.

But Sands said he thinks opposition forces coming together to get rid of the Progressive Liberal Party (PLP) is a good idea.

“I think all of the opposition forces need to work together to unseat this incompetent, inept government,” he said.

“Now what that looks like, how it’s configured or arranged is something for negotiation and discussion.

“That principle is certainly one I support.

“It would be led, of course, by the FNM, but whether or not it is a loose agreement or what other term you wish to use, those are details.”

Sands added, “I think that the opposition forces collectively have a common political enemy, and in as much as we can identify common ground, I look for opportunities to build this country and to solve problems in this country.

“I probably see things a bit different than articulated by the chairman.”

When asked if he believes Minnis is fit to lead the country if he were to become prime minister, Sands said, “Dr. Minnis is the leader of the FNM, and it is my stated goal to have the FNM win the next election.

“Minnis would therefore be the prime minister, and I expect him to lead and serve with distinction and to do a good job for the Bahamian people.”



