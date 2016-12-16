McCartney: DNA would welcome FNM MPs

With Official Opposition Leader Loretta Butler-Turner’s nomination for Long Island rescinded and disciplinary action looming over her and the six other Free National Movement (FNM) MPs who support her, Democratic National Alliance (DNA) Leader Branville McCartney said yesterday that his organization has a “big tent” and would welcome anyone who could positively contribute to the nation, “whether you are independent, whether you are PLPs or whether you are FNMs”.

However, McCartney, who was responding to prevailing theories about the seven FNM MPs falling under the DNA’s banner if they were to be expelled from the FNM, said, “There are no discussions with regards to them joining the DNA.

“There have been no discussions of any type of coalition in that regard.”

Speaking to what would happen if Butler-Turner’s caucus is expelled from the FNM, the DNA leader said, “That is something that will have to be considered at the time, and that time is not here. They are still within the FNM.”

Butler-Turner named McCartney as leader of opposition business in the Senate on Monday, days after she and the six FNM MPs who support her revealed that they wrote to the governor general to have FNM Leader Dr. Hubert Minnis removed as leader of the opposition.

Minnis called on the seven MPs to resign, branding them as “rebels” who have attempted to subvert the democratic process of the FNM’s July convention.

But McCartney said Minnis should resign as leader of the FNM, given the expression of no confidence in him by the majority of his parliamentary colleagues.

On Wednesday night, Minnis announced that the party has rescinded Butler-Turner’s Long Island nomination, which was largely expected given the events over the last week.

Minnis said despite the longstanding internal matters challenging the organization, the FNM remains resolute.

FNM Chairman Sidney Collie said the recent party infighting between Minnis and Butler-Turner is “good for the party” as it approaches the general election.

McCartney suggested Minnis and Collie are in denial about the precarious position of the FNM, which he has warned could become a third party if Butler-Turner and her caucus step down from the FNM.

“The FNM is what, unshaken?” he asked.

“When you have 80 percent of your parliamentary team say that they have no confidence in you, let me break it down like this; when you only have two out of nine persons who have confidence in you, that ought to tell you something.

“The FNM is more than shaken, they are scattered.”



