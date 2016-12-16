Butler-Turner ‘saddened’ to have lost nomination

Official Opposition Leader Loretta Butler-Turner said yesterday that she was saddened by the Free National Movement’s decision to revoke her nomination for Long Island, the seat she won under the FNM’s banner in the last general election, but she charged that “only the people of Long Island can fire me”.

The move came a week after she and six other FNM MPs wrote the governor general, ousting FNM Leader Dr. Hubert Minnis as leader of the Official Opposition.

“I believe for every action there is a reaction and this is obviously the party’s reaction to the democratic exercise by seven of the elected parliamentarians last week," Butler-Turner told the media at her home off Shirley Street.

“What is probably most sad for me is that I have been an FNM for many, many years and having carried the banner for the FNM, being the standard bearer in two previous elections, it is certainly an honor.

“I believe that the party still has the philosophies and ideologies that I ascribe to and the fact they’re revoking that (nomination) is something that I guess I’ll have to get used to.

“...I am not in the process at this stage - wanting to work for the betterment of The Bahamas - to prolong the process the party wants to take. I believe the Bahamian people, the Long Island residents in particular, are the only ones that can really fire me. They are the ones that gave me the position that I have in Parliament.”

Asked whether she intends to run as an independent for Long Island or on another party's ticket, Butler-Turner said she has not brought herself to make that decision, noting that she has yet to receive formal notice from the FNM.

“What I am responding to is what I’ve read in the paper and what you’re telling me about,” she said.

“I certainly haven’t gotten to the point as to...how, and on what ticket I’ll be running on.

“Who knows? We’ll see.”

Butler-Turner acknowledged that the "covenant" between herself and the people of Long Island has a lot to do with party affiliation, but she said it is also based on “the performance of the person who represents them”.

“I will have to make my case to them and they will have to make their decision,” she noted.

"I am not going to lose any sleep over it. We are going to make the appropriate response with regards to what the seven MPs do as a whole.

“I think we have to move away from personalizing the event and look at it objectively and the purpose for what we’ve done. Essentially, the Bahamian people are tired of the drama and I am not going to heighten that drama anymore.”

She stressed that she will not waste time fighting the FNM’s machinery when there remains a “country to be saved”.

Minnis announced on Wednesday night that the party rescinded the Long Island MP’s nomination.

The decision to rescind Butler-Turner’s nomination had been largely expected and was the latest development in the high political drama that has played out in the last week.

Last week, Minnis invited Butler-Turner and the other six MPs, whom he called rebels and mutineers, to leave the party or face discipline.

Butler-Turner received her instruments of appointment as leader of the Official Opposition on Monday.

She named Democratic National Alliance (DNA) Leader Branville McCartney as leader of opposition business in the Senate, a move that has furthered speculation that the seven MPs could run under the DNA’s banner if expelled from the FNM.

Yesterday, Butler-Turner said while the FNM’s actions toward her and the six other FNM MPs who support her have created a perception they are the enemy, the real enemy is the Christie administration which she said has proven to be inept and out of touch.

“The FNM has a battle with seven upstanding individuals that exercised their democratic right," she said.

Butler-Turner added, “Despite hurt feelings, now is the time for the FNM to demonstrate that we’re not about dividing and while this is a blow to some people’s ego, the rule of law was followed and we would respect it.”

Challenge

Tribune columnist Adrian Gibson said yesterday that he intends to answer the call of the people of Long Island.

“I am pleased that Long Islanders have put my name forward as constituency candidate and overwhelmingly thrown their support behind me,” he wrote in his column titled, ‘Why I’m proud to stand and serve Long Islanders and the FNM’.

“There is no place like home and I am ready to serve them; I am ready to ensure that our island attains its potential.”

Asked to respond to the challenge, Butler-Turner said she has no qualms with anyone challenging her in Long Island, but accused Gibson of constantly “denigrating” her in his column without publicly announcing his intention to run previously.

“At least declare your interest and then write your column, and decide what you want to do," she said.

“It is no secret. As a matter of fact, just a weeks ago, I told Dr. Minnis on the stairs of the House that Adrian Gibson was purportedly telling people who have supported me in the past not to worry; I am not the party’s choice; he is actually the choice and he will be running as an independent - surprise, surprise.”



