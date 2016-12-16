Senate picks may cause ‘shock, awe’

Official Opposition Leader Loretta-Butler Turner said yesterday that her remaining choices for the Upper Chamber will cause reaction and even some “rejection” as it is her hope to have the opposition in the Senate reflect a “microcosm of society”.

On Monday, Butler-Turner named Democratic National Alliance (DNA) Leader Branville McCartney leader of opposition business in the Senate.

There has been mixed reaction to McCartney’s appointment, but according to Butler-Turner, there will likely be strong reaction to the remaining senators she plans to reveal.

“There will maybe be some shock, some awe, some surprises, but you will know that will be a direct reflection of the people who make up this country and that is a process of inclusion,” Butler-Turner told the media.

“It is going to be different. You are going to have reaction; you might even have rejection. But every Bahamian must know that somewhere in governance, whether in the House of Assembly or the Upper Chamber of the Senate, that they will be reflected in that makeup.

“I think that is the most important thing. The Bahamas is a melting pot of persons and we cannot be exclusionary to one demographic. I think you should stand by and watch to see what we are going to present.

“It’s certainly not going to be friends, family and lovers, nepotism, cronyism or anything...It is going to be representational of the people and that is what we need.”

On Sunday, Butler-Turner received her instruments of appointment at Government House, four days after she and six other Free National Movement (FNM) MPs wrote to the governor general to have FNM Leader Dr. Hubert Minnis removed as leader of the opposition.

As she announced McCartney on Monday, both Butler-Turner and McCartney noted that their collaboration focuses on the “common good of the country” rather than individual political and personal motives.

Butler-Turner said she is awaiting the return of one Senate pick who is out of the country before she announces the remaining three.



