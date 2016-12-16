‘We’re working to remove Minnis’

Fort Charlotte MP Dr. Andre Rollins said yesterday that he and “others” are working on having Free National Movement (FNM) Leader Dr. Hubert Minnis removed as party leader before the next general election because he is incompetent and unable to lead.

While a guest on talk show ‘Freedom March’ with host Rodney Moncur, Rollins said, “We are organizing to remove any possibility of having Hubert Minnis lead the opposition into the next general election.

“Dr. Minnis is, and I say this without trying to attack his character, because as I’ve said earlier, he may be by all appearances a nice fellow, but he is utterly incompetent as a leader.

“He is not a leader.

“Beyond that, he has said many things publicly that have been totally contradicted by things he has said to me and others privately.

“That level of deception is something that I am not prepared to support, particularly at a time when the stakes are so high.

“We cannot afford to try to duplicate in 2017 what the PLP (Progressive Liberal Party) perpetrated on the Bahamian people in 2012.

“And that is that they are about swinging people and promising them all that they know people want to hear, and when they are fortunate enough to be in the position to do something as government, they do exactly the opposite.”

Rollins, a former PLP before being brought into the FNM by Minnis, was among the seven MPs who moved to unseat Minnis as leader of the Official Opposition last week.

In a letter to the governor general, Rollins; Long Island MP Loretta Butler-Turner; Central Grand Bahama MP Neko Grant; St. Anne’s MP Hubert Chipman; Montagu MP Richard Lightbourn; North Eleuthera MP Theo Neilly and Central and South Abaco MP Edison Key expressed a vote of no confidence in Minnis and asked that he be replaced with Butler-Turner.

Butler-Turner received her instruments of appointment on Sunday.

But now Rollins claims he “and others” are seeking to have Minnis removed as party leader as well.

Rollins was not clear as to who the other people are, but it appeared he was referring to the other six MPs.

It was also not unclear what action could be taken to remove Minnis as the party has no plans to hold another convention before the general election.

Rollins said Minnis has no interest in doing what is needed to fix the country .

He claimed it was a major reason why he could not support Minnis as FNM leader or prime minister.

“If Dr. Minnis demonstrated to me in private that he was a competent leader and that he was a man who sincerely believes privately what he says publicly, I could support him, notwithstanding the fact that he is such a poor communicator, and that he is one who has zero debating skills,” he said.

“But that is not the point.

“The point is that he has no interest in trying to do what is necessary to fix this country because all he cares about is having the title ‘prime minster’.

“That is not the kind of person we need to be prime minister.

“I will do all that I can, along with others who are rising up in this movement, to remove Minnis as leader because he is not serving the FNM in that role, but he is certainly not serving the country’s interest by being one who is even in the running to become prime minister.

“I do not believe the Bahamian people have confidence that he has what it takes to lead.

"I have no confidence that he has what it takes to lead.”



