Murder accused gets new trial date

A man accused of the murder of a man and the attempted murder of his brother got a new trial date yesterday.

Justice Bernard Turner discharged the jury hearing Shirvon Stubbs’ trial in October after his lawyer, Glendon Rolle, was injured in a traffic accident.

Stubbs’ retrial is set for April 3.

Prosecutors say that he murdered Jaquan Rolle, 18, and attempting to murder his brother, now 16, on December 13, 2014. The teenage brother was later charged with murder and three counts of attempted murder.

They were ambushed on Soldier Road as they left the funeral of another brother, Jermaine Rolle Jr., who was murdered on November 29, 2014.

At the time of his murder, Jaquan Rolle was on bail for the August 26, 2012 murder of 22-year-old Emmerson Harding Jr.

He allegedly committed the crime as a juvenile.




