Date:
  • Email to friend
  • The Nassau Guardian Facebook Page
  • RSS Feed
  • Pinterest



sub_save_img

Murder accused gets new trial date
ARTESIA DAVIS
Guardian Senior Reporter
artesia@nasguard.com

Published: Dec 17, 2016

  • Share This:

    Share on Facebook Share on Twitter Email to friend Share

  • Rate this article:

A man accused of the murder of a man and the attempted murder of his brother got a new trial date yesterday.

Justice Bernard Turner discharged the jury hearing Shirvon Stubbs’ trial in October after his lawyer, Glendon Rolle, was injured in a traffic accident.

Stubbs’ retrial is set for April 3.

Prosecutors say that he murdered Jaquan Rolle, 18, and attempting to murder his brother, now 16, on December 13, 2014. The teenage brother was later charged with murder and three counts of attempted murder.

They were ambushed on Soldier Road as they left the funeral of another brother, Jermaine Rolle Jr., who was murdered on November 29, 2014.

At the time of his murder, Jaquan Rolle was on bail for the August 26, 2012 murder of 22-year-old Emmerson Harding Jr.

He allegedly committed the crime as a juvenile.

 


Add comment

Comments

Name: 
Email: 
Note: Comments are moderated and generally will be posted if they are on-topic and not abusive. The Nassau Guardian reserves the right not to publish comments that may be deemed libelous, derogatory or indecent.

Security code
Refresh
 
Banner

Caribe 2016 Cleveland

 

Today's Front Page

  • Enewspaper
  • Enewspaper
  • Enewspaper
  • Enewspaper

  • http://www.ansbacher.bs
  • http://www.walkinclinicbahamas.com
  • http://www.cfal.com
  • http://www.colinageneral.com
  • http://www.Colina.com
.

Quick Links