Lawyer suggests 20-year sentence for killer

A lawyer for a teen convicted of a retaliatory murder yesterday suggested that he receive a sentence of 20 years.

However, the prosecution argued that a sentence of 35 to 40 years was a more appropriate punishment for Drew Wellington Storr, 19, who has been convicted of the August 13, 2015 shooting death of Arlington Butler Jr.

Defense lawyers Sonia Timothy cited the case of Donna Vasyli, who was sentenced to 20 years for the murder of her husband Dr. Philip Vasyli.

She said that like Vasyli, Storr had no previous convictions and was capable of reform.

By contrast, Uel Johnson said that the circumstances of Storr’s case differed from Vasyli’s as there was some evidence that Vasyli was in an abusive relationship.

He also pointed out that the Crown had appealed Vasyli’s sentience.

Johnson said that a 20-year sentence, with time off for good behavior, was really a 15-year sentence.

He said, “You can’t just kill a person and get 15 years.”

Justice Carolita Bethell will give her decision on January 25.

Storr remained composed during his sentencing hearing, in stark contrast to his outburst following his conviction on August 17.

The jury accepted the prosecution’s contention that Storr killed Butler, 23, as an act of revenge.

Butler had recently been freed on bail pending trial for the attempted murder of Storr’s brother.

An anonymous witness said that he saw Storr scoping out the area several days before the murder. The witness said he took note of the stranger on his turf.

The witness said he saw Storr run from Burial Ground Corner toward McCullough Corner after the shooting.

Another witness, whose identity was also protected by an anonymity order, identified Storr as the shooter.

Both witnesses selected Storr when they attended an identification parade.

For his part, Storr said that he was at home with his mother through Dog Flea Alley.

His mother attested to this when she took the witness stand.

However, when the prosecutor asked where she lived, she said, “Gaol Alley.”



