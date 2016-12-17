Butler-Turner:  Relationship with Minnis nonexistent

Describing her relationship with Free National Movement (FNM) Leader Dr. Hubert Minnis as virtually nonexistent, Official Opposition Leader Loretta Butler-Turner said despite attempts to reach out to Minnis and his faction of FNM MPs since last week, the ousted former leader of the opposition has no interest in speaking with her.

In a recent interview with The Nassau Guardian, Butler-Turner was asked whether she and Minnis have spoken since she and six other FNM MPs who support her revealed that they wrote to the governor general to have Minnis removed as leader of the Official Opposition.

“I don’t think Dr. Minnis has any interest in talking to me,” Butler-Turner said.

“I tried to speak with one of the three (other FNM MPs) the other day when we had something to get cleared in Parliament and they told me I can’t speak on their behalf, have nothing to say to them.

“I guess that’s the stance they take.

“It is what it is.”

Minnis announced on Wednesday night that the party rescinded the Long Island MP’s nomination.

The decision to rescind her nomination had been largely expected.

It was the latest development in the high political drama that has played out recently.

Last week, Minnis invited Butler-Turner and the other six MPs, whom he called rebels and mutineers, to leave the party or face discipline.

The MPs have said they do not intend to resign, insisting the action they took was democratic.

There have been long-standing tensions between Minnis and many of the FNM MPs.

Speaking to their relationship before what has recently unfolded, Butler-Turner said, “After I realized that I did not have an ally in Dr. Minnis, I’ve always been of the opinion that we’re a team, it does not matter if we’re allies or not - maybe not allies - friends. It doesn’t matter if we’re friends or not, we should at least work as a team.”

Butler-Turner received her instruments of appointment as leader of the Official Opposition on Monday.

She named Democratic National Alliance (DNA) Leader Branville McCartney as leader of opposition business in the Senate, a move that has furthered speculation that the seven MPs could run under the DNA’s banner if expelled from the FNM.

But she said she and her team were working “across borders” to achieve “a common good”, a move she envisioned making during her last two failed bids for leader of the FNM.

Butler-Turner said while the FNM’s actions toward the seven FNM MPs who support her have created a perception they are the enemy, the real enemy is the Christie administration which she said has proven to be inept and out of touch.



