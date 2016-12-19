Opposition rejects ‘fake’ report

The Official Opposition has rejected a “fraudulent message” purporting to have been issued by Leader of the Official Opposition Loretta Butler-Turner.

Among other claims, the statement attributed to Butler-Turner claims she has notified former Opposition Leader Dr. Hubert Minnis to return all keys for all government assets and has taken his official vehicle.

The fraudulent statement said: “I, Loretta Butler-Turner, presently sit as the Official Opposition leader. I am the leader of the opposition, not Hubert Minnis, who is a total failure in politics, and the FNM and the FNM party followers must now respect me, understand that and accept that reality”.

But a statement sent from the Official Opposition on the weekend called the fraudulent statement “an affront to every standard of decency, honesty and integrity – not to mention an appalling bastardization of the English language”.

It added, “To the extent that the fake message made reference to the transfer of government assets to the new Official Opposition, we would only point out that the Cabinet of The Bahamas is solely responsible for such matters and for advising the public accordingly, when appropriate.

“Going forward, we do not intend to respond to all such ill-conceived and feeble anonymous attacks. We believe most right-thinking Bahamians recognize these cheap, underhanded tactics for what they are and tend to disregard them accordingly.

“Suffice to say that it is truly a shame when those who consider the newly appointed opposition to be a threat to their personal interests are willing to stoop to such deceitful and unethical levels in an effort to fool the public.

“Such behavior is cowardly, undemocratic and most unpatriotic. It is unbecoming of those who would represent the public interest in any official capacity, and certainly unworthy of anyone who would call themselves an FNM.”

Butler-Turner became the leader of the Official Opposition after she and six other FNM MPs wrote the governor general expressing a vote of no confidence in Minnis, who remains leader of the FNM.



