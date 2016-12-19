‘FNM MPs’ action has energized party’s base’

Senior Free National Movement (FNM) member C. A. Smith insisted yesterday that the recent action taken by the majority of the party’s House of Assembly caucus to oust FNM Leader Dr. Hubert Minnis as leader of the Official Opposition has reinvigorated the FNM’s base.

“In addition to invigorating the base, it has also put a spotlight on PLPs who have been very disgusted with their leader and were looking for a direction as to where to go, and I suspect that they will throw their weight with the invigorated base of the FNM,” Smith told The Nassau Guardian.

Asked how the move attracted disaffected PLPs, he added, “They were always looking for a place to go. Wherever you go in this country, there is a real shift. Nobody wants the PLP to be re-elected, but they had not made up their mind as to where they were going, and so I think this has forced them to begin to make up their minds.”

The view that the FNM MPs’ December 7 letter to the governor general expressing a loss of confidence in Minnis has energized the FNM’s base has been shared repeatedly by multiple FNMs.

Minnis swiftly warned those MPs that if they do not leave the party, disciplinary action would ensue.

The MPs have refused to leave.

Smith suggested there is no future for them in any FNM government.

“They are individuals. They have made their choice. We have a disciplinary machinery in action. I cannot pretend to say what that machinery will do, except to say in my view, and this is my personal view, you’re FNM, you’re PLP, you’re DNA, whatever you say you are, saying it and then acting on it is a whole different story,” he said.

“So I really don’t have any real concern about their action at all anymore. I know one thing, they would not be able to carry the symbol of the torch in any election.

“It’s too late for them to get a nomination from the FNM... I don’t believe there is a hope in hell for any of them to get an FNM nomination.”

Minnis announced last week that the party has rescinded the nomination of Long Island MP Loretta Butler-Turner. He invited FNM MPs in Long Island to submit the name of a replacement candidate.

Smith said yesterday, “If you say you do not have any faith and confidence in the elected leader, elected constitutionally, how then could you have faith in him and run on his ticket?”

Smith, who was a minister in the Ingraham administration, said he is confident that the FNM is poised to win the next general election, although he acknowledged that a split opposition may negatively impact the party’s chances at the polls.

The FNM MPs in question have refused to accept Minnis’ invitation to leave the party.

While Butler-Turner insists they are still FNMs, Minnis has said there are only three FNM MPs remaining: Bamboo Town MP Renward Wells, East Grand Bahama MP Peter Turnquest and Minnis.



