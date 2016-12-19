Pastors fear UN vote could push LGBT agenda

Several pastors have urged Minister of Foreign Affairs and Immigration Fred Mitchell to direct the country’s United Nations (UN) representative to vote against a resolution to appoint an independent expert (IE) on protection against violence and discrimination based on sexual orientation and gender identity, in the person of Professor Vitit Muntarbhorn.

In an e-mail sent to Mitchell on Friday evening and copied to Prime Minister Perry Christie, pastors Cedric Moss, Alfred Stewart and Lyall Bethel said they were gravely concerned because they believe the resolution’s wording has a meaning that does not sit well with the majority of Bahamians.

“The first vote on this resolution was taken on November 21, 2016 and recorded 84 countries for the expert, 77 against and 17 abstentions,” the pastors said.

“The Bahamas voted yes in favor of the IE on November 21, therefore we are writing to ask and urge you to direct our country’s representative to vote against the appointment of IE in Monday’s vote.

“While we denounce violence against all persons, we are concerned that the words ‘violence’ and ‘discrimination’ are being distorted to mean any view that does not support the lesbian, gay, bisexual and transsexual (LGBT) ideology.

“Further, by his own admission, Professor Muntarbhorn has made it clear that he will use his appointment to advocate for and promote the LGBT ideology, which is contrary to the surface reasons for his appointment.”

While giving a speech at the International Lesbian, Gay, Bisexual, Trans and Intersex Association (ILGA) World Conference, Bangkok, on November 30, Muntarbhorn pledged to work with religious, political, community and opinion leaders to advocate respect for and protection of LGBTI people.

He said, “...The international human rights system has been strengthening the promotion and protection of the rights of lesbian, gay, bisexual, transgender and intersex (LGBTI) people progressively.”

But the pastors disagree with the professor’s views.

“Professor Muntarbhorn has already indicated that he will advocate for decriminalization of buggery in countries with such laws; depathologization to make LGBT conduct to be seen as normal, including banning therapy for persons struggling with same-sex attraction who want help; status recognition, which will allow, for example, men pretending to be women to change their drivers’ license and other documents to support their sex as being opposite to their biological sex; gender-diverse cultural inclusion, which he described in his own words as to ‘identify and disseminate all-inclusive interpretations of religion and other beliefs with space for gender diversity’; and emphasization, which is to indoctrinate children with the LGBT ideology from childhood up through the school curriculum and otherwise,” they said.

“Clearly, the LGBT ideology that Professor Muntarbhorn seeks to promote is unwelcomed by the overwhelming majority of Bahamians.

“In addition, our laws protect everyone against acts of violence, and our constitution provides everyone with the same protections against specific types of discrimination. Therefore, we are asking and urging you to cause our country’s representative at the United Nations to vote against Resolution 32/2 on Monday.”

Mitchell said he had no comment on the matter yesterday.

Earlier this year, the same group of pastors was strongly opposed to a gender equality referendum brought by the Christie administration.

The pastors feared that the fourth question in the referendum would lead to same-sex marriage in The Bahamas.

That question asked voters whether they would approve constitutional change to make it unconstitutional to discriminate against someone based on sex.

The referendum failed.



