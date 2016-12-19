Miller defends Minnis

Tall Pines MP Leslie Miller said Free National Movement (FNM) Leader Dr. Hubert Minnis “still has the upper hand” in the FNM, despite recent infighting, and added that Minnis is a “decent human being” who is liked and supported by many Bahamians.

During an interview with The Nassau Guardian, Miller also condemned the seven MPs who removed Minnis as leader of the Official Opposition on December 7.

But he said it was something he warned Minnis about in the past.

“I kept warning Doc,” he said.

“[I said] you must be assertive in politics.

“If you continue to bury your head in the sand and continue to be forgiving, they’re going to run all over you.

“This is a good example right now [for him to] rise to the occasion and realize that your enemy is always going to be your enemy, and it is either you or your enemy that has to go.

“Either you are going to take them out or they are going to take you out.

“Hopefully he has learned from this exercise.”

On December 7, the MPs’ letter to the governor general expressing a vote of no confidence in Minnis was tabled in Parliament.

Among those who signed the letter were Long Island MP Loretta Butler-Turner; Central Grand Bahama MP Neko Grant; South and Central Abaco MP Edison Key; Montagu MP Richard Lightbourn; St. Anne's MP Hubert Chipman; Fort Charlotte MP Dr. Andre Rollins and North Eleuthera MP Theo Neilly.

The letter also requested Butler-Turner replace Minnis as opposition leader.

Days after, Butler-Turner received her instruments of appointment, making her the first female opposition leader in The Bahamas.

Butler-Turner appointed Democratic National Alliance (DNA) Leader Branville McCartney as leader of opposition business in the Senate.

Miller said despite the MPs’ unprecedented move against Minnis and their opinions of his leadership skills, he is still in control.

He said many Bahamians support and will vote for Minnis because of his grassroots.

“He still has the upper hand,” Miller said.

“Dr. Minnis is a decent human being.

“People like him. He is the small man and the poor man’s person.

“He is transforming the FNM into being a machinery that the average Bahamian can become associated with, and not just the elite group that they have split off, but the average fellow from Bain Town and the inner city can relate.”

FNM Chairman Sidney Collie said last week the party infighting was “good”.

When asked if he fears the FNM may lose the election as a result of the recent drama, Collie said, “Have you seen such excitement in politics in recent times, or drama? This is good for the party.”



