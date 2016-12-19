PM: It’s not long now

Prime Minister Perry Christie is urging Bahamians to register to vote, declaring ‘it’s not long now when you will be called upon to exercise your democratic right to vote in general elections’.

“Coming into the new year, things will go fast and furious, very quickly. And so, there is every reason why you should put behind you registration, get that done and prepare to exercise your right,” said the prime minister during a recent stop in Acklins.

Yesterday, Parliamentary Commissioner Sherlyn Hall said voter registration was just under 72,000.

This represents just over 40 percent of expected eligible voters.

There were just over 55,000 people registered a month ago.

During this period five years ago, there were approximately 134,000 registered voters. Ultimately, just over 172,00 people registered to vote in the last general election.

Hall previously expressed concerns over voter apathy, telling The Nassau Guardian that historically, voter registration has surged following political conventions.

He said this did not happen after the Free National Movement’s July convention, and it did not happen after the Democratic National Alliance convention in September.

The Progressive Liberal Party is set to hold a convention at the end of January for the first time since 2009.

As Christie readies his party for the approaching campaign, he is hoping to deliver on major initiatives, including National Health Insurance, getting Baha Mar open and passing the Freedom of Information Bill, which was tabled in the House of Assembly last week.

Baha Mar expects to hire 1,500 Bahamians for the first phase of its opening in April.

At a National General Council meeting on Thursday night, PLP Chairman Bradley Roberts said during January, the party will engage in a vigorous and aggressive voter registration drive for all eligible Bahamians.

“I have seen the latest registration statistics and strongly believe that considerable progress can and will be made during the month of January,” Roberts said.

He added that at the party’s convention next month, each Cabinet minister will deliver a comprehensive presentation on his or her ministerial stewardship for the past four and a half years.

Roberts said, “The convention will allow the party to present its programs, its vision for the country and to demonstrate to the nation how a united political party should present its agenda to Bahamians.”

It was a clear hit at the Official Opposition party, the Free National Movement, which has been plagued by infighting for much of the year with a recent move by seven FNM MPs to oust FNM Leader Dr. Hubert Minnis as leader of the opposition creating a new round of tension.

While the prime minister has declared “it’s not long now”, none of the political parties has completed the nomination of candidates as yet.

Roberts said the PLP has suspended the nomination of its candidates until early January and proposes to present its full slate at the convention.

The FNM has also suspended nomination of its candidates until early in the new year.

When the House of Assembly meets after the holiday season, the Boundaries Commission report is expected to be tabled.

On Friday, Commission Chairman and Speaker of the House of Assembly Dr. Kendal Major confirmed that 39 seats in the House of will be contested in the next general election, with only one new constituency to be created throughout the country – St. Cecilia on New Providence.



