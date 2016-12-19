FNM fallout deepens

The Free National Movement’s (FNM) Long Island Association has written FNM Leader Dr. Hubert Minnis objecting to the party’s recent move to rescind the nomination of Loretta Butler-Turner, but FNM Chairman Sidney Collie made it clear last night that the decision stands.

Collie said the FNM Central Council is under no obligation to listen to the association.

The scathing open letter to Minnis is accompanied by a petition signed by the association’s chairman, vice chairman, secretary, treasurer, other association executives and other members.

Minnis announced the nomination has been pulled from Butler-Turner during a rally outside FNM headquarters on Mackey Street on Wednesday night.

At the time, the FNM leader invited FNMs in Long Island to submit the name of a replacement candidate.

In the open letter to Minnis, which is dated December 15, the association says, “The people of Long Island are hard working, independent people.

“Long Island has for many years supported the FNM...by choice.

“Long Island does not bow to the wishes or orders of any political leader. We are Long Island strong and we can think and speak for ourselves.

“Our patience as a people is as long as our island, and our patience with Dr. Minnis has run out.

“Since he became leader of the FNM, Dr. Minnis has done nothing but sow deeds of division, discord and distrust.

“His guiding principle is to divide and conquer...”

The association claims Minnis reportedly told the Central Council of the FNM that he received a communication from the Constituency Association of Long Island, showing the members voted in favor of withdrawing the nomination from Butler-Turner.

The open letter urged Minnis “to stop being vindictive to the Long Island Constituency Association residents”.

“He needs to man up and fight his fight at that level before behaving immature,” the letter says.

The association adds that Minnis cannot be trusted.

“That is not the type of leader Long Island wants or needs,” the letter says.

“We need and want a leader like Loretta Butler-Turner who is a real leader who cares about Long Island and is prepared to work for and fight for us. Dr. Minnis has never done that.”

The party revoked Butler-Turner’s nomination after she and six other FNM MPs wrote the governor general on December 7, expressing a vote of no confidence in Minnis and unseating him as leader of the Official Opposition.

Last night, Collie, the FNM chairman, insisted the party is unmoved by the letter and petition from the association.

He said he had not seen the petition and added, “Under our constitution...the council and the candidates committee may give consideration to the wishes of the constituency association, but there is no mandatory provision that whatever the party does in council or in the executive committee it has to follow the wishes of the constituency association.”

Collie said he is in possession of a letter with 17 signatures of Long Islanders who do not want Butler-Turner as their candidate.

“I must say that this came after the executive committee and the council voted to rescind her nomination,” he said, adding that the residents put forth the name of the person they want.

“...This is politics and no matter what the controversy is, all elected members of Parliament, even if they’ve only been elected for a short period of time, have some followers who will stand by them no matter what.

“So obviously, those persons are standing by Loretta, but that doesn’t make any difference to the decision which the candidates committee and the council have taken.

“All it means is that if Loretta decides to contest the seat, either as an independent or under some other banner, she would have her pocket of support. That won’t affect the decision of the FNM going forward.”

Asked if he is concerned that a showdown could be looming among FNMs in Long Island, Collie said, “Absolutely no concern, none whatsoever. I lead a party as national chairman that is governed by rules and established procedures and in rescinding the nomination of Mrs. Butler-Turner we scrupulously followed those rules and procedures and we are on a course as a national party based on the decision that has been properly taken.”

Collie said the letter he has is signed by the immediate past executive team of the FNM Long Island Association.

While Collie did not reveal who that group wants as its candidate, Tribune columnist Adrian Gibson said on Thursday he intends to answer the call of the people of Long Island.

“I am pleased that Long Islanders have put my name forward as constituency candidate and overwhelmingly thrown their support behind me,” he wrote in his column titled, ‘Why I’m proud to stand and serve Long Islanders and the FNM’.

“There is no place like home and I am ready to serve them; I am ready to ensure that our island attains its potential.”



