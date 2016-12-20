Passport features lead to arrest of Jamaican

A Jamaican man who travelled on a stolen Bahamian e-passport was caught because he did not match the biometric data stored in the document, according to Chief Passport Officer Superintendent Clarence Russell.

According to the Jamaican Gleaner, 26-year-old Tim Joseph traveled to London, England on the fraudulent document in the name of Marvin Curtis.

However, immigration officials at Gatwick International Airport detected that the passport was a forgery, so he was denied entry and returned to Jamaica, the article said.

Joseph has been charged with uttering forged documents.

Russell said the e-passport bears an “impenetrable protective chip”.

He said, “This chip contains the actual photograph of the holder, the actual fingerprints of the holder and, where applicable, the authentic electronic signature of its holder. If lost or stolen, the chip may be remotely deactivated instantaneously.”

According to Russell, INTERPOL would also be notified, and anyone presenting a stolen or lost passport at any international border should be detained until the issuing country is contacted.

To date, Russell said that 322,000 e-passports have been issued to about 90 percent of the population.

According to Russell, the government is carrying out a multi-million dollar upgrade to the passport system, which will feature the newest safety features. The new system will come on-stream next month, he said.

Russell said since e-passports were introduced over eight years ago, there have not been any successful breaches of the security standards.

He added, “What we now seek to do is raise our standards even further, to even newer technological world standards, in advanced e-document technology.”



