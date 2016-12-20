Marine denies attacking civilians on Inagua

A defense force marine denied injuring three residents on Inagua during a melee at a night club last year.

Able Seaman Olishavon Armbrister, 30, of Seagull Gardens, was testifying at his trial before Magistrate Samuel McKinney yesterday.

Prosecutors allege that he caused harm to Romeo Durham, Geoffrey Knowles and Robert Hanchel on October 31, 2015.

Armbrister said he went to the club with about 10 other marines when he saw his friend, Gabrielle Nixon.

After exchanging pleasantries, Nixon said Anwar Williams confronted him about talking to his girlfriend.

Armbrister said as they were speaking, a man whom he did not know tried to hit him in the head with a bottle.

Armbrister said he put up his hand in defense, and as a result his fingers were injured.

Armbrister said that he and Leading Seaman Burns sought cover behind the bar, as nearly everyone in the club was throwing bottles.

Armbrister denied hitting any of the complainants.

He explained to his lawyer, Lennox Coleby, that residents singled him out, as he was the most known marine, as he had completed three previous tours of duty.

During cross-examination by Sergeant 1406 Philip Davis, Armbrister denied that Williams confronted him after he suggested that his girlfriend date Leading Seaman Burns.

Davis also pointed out that Armbrister, during an interview with police, said that he did not recall who accompanied him to the club, but during his testimony called everyone’s names.

Armbrister said that his response to the police was his way of “remaining silent”.

Asked if he had made a police report about the injury he sustained, Armbrister said, “They didn’t ask.”

When Davis suggested that Armbrister was guilty of the offenses as charged, he said, “I am trained in military tactics and self-defense. I don’t need no bottle to deal with nobody.”

McKinney will give his decision on January 19.



