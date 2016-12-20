BTC select committee to meet next week

The select committee of Parliament set to probe the controversial sale of the Bahamas Telecommunications Company (BTC) could announce to the public as early as this week how it intends to proceed, according to committee chairman and Golden Gates MP Shane Gibson.

“You will know exactly what it is we are doing,” Gibson, who is also minister of labor, said.

”You don’t have to guess or speculate.

“Once we sit down in our first meeting, we will outline the process and procedure and share that with the public so that we make sure everyone understands exactly how we will proceed in gathering the information.”

Asked why the government waited until months ahead of a general election to probe the matter, Gibson asked, “We needed a reason to do it?

“Don’t forget now, the initial person who asked for a select committee is Bamboo Town [MP Renward Wells].

“Bamboo Town then jumped ship and went over to the FNM.

“And so, after that we had to reorganize.”

Pressed on why that reorganization took more than a year, Gibson said, “We have an agenda, and you know, the agenda dictated that this was the time when we wanted to do it.

“Everybody wants to tell you how to run the agenda, you know.”

The probe comes more than two and a half years after Bamboo Town MP Renward Wells gave notice in the House that, at the next sitting after he spoke, he intended to move for the appointment of a select committee of Parliament to “investigate, examine and inquire into the surrounding circumstances and facts relating to the privatization of BTC”.

Parliamentarians were expected to debate the request in February 2014, but the resolution was never brought to the House.

Wells has withdrawn his notice since joining the Free National Movement in November 2015.

In February 2015, Wells, who was still a member of the Progressive Liberal Party (PLP), said the government had lost interest in “dredging up the past”, and was instead focusing on liberalizing the telecommunications industry.

The Official Opposition has called the probe nothing more than a deflection from more important issues.

Responding to criticisms in some quarters that the exercise is a witch hunt for political ammunition ahead of the general election, the minister stressed there would be criticism irrespective of when the probe was done.

“Criticisms won’t stop us, and so you accept that it is what it is,” he said.

“Everything you do now, they are going to say it is politics.

“It is what it is.

“All we want is for the chips to fall where they may.

“I don’t understand; why would the issue be when?

“The issue should be, ‘did something really happen?’

“What difference does it make when we expose it?”

Deputy Prime Minister Philip Brave Davis has suggested then Prime Minister Hubert Ingraham paid almost $500,000 over the BTC chairman’s recommended bonuses for 15 executives, and questioned whether this was an effort to “induce them to keep quiet” about the controversial sale to Cable and Wireless Communications (CWC).

Gibson was also asked what he anticipates finding.

“I don’t have any anticipations,” he said.

“I am very objective in this whole process, so whatever happens, happens.”

Though he was unable to commit to a timeframe to complete the report as “we don’t know where it will take us”, Gibson assured that it would be wrapped up before the next general election, which is expected to be called in fewer than six months.

Nassau Village MP Dion Smith has replaced Tall Pines MP Leslie Miller on the committee.



