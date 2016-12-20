D’Aguilar: Time to shift focus to PLP

Free National Movement (FNM) Montagu candidate Dionisio D'Aguilar said yesterday he is “sick and tired” of the discussions about Long Island MP Loretta Butler-Turner and the six MPs who ousted FNM Leader Hubert Minnis as opposition leader, and added that the country needs to move on from the issue.

The seven “rebels” wrote a letter to the governor general on December 7 advising her that they have lost confidence in Minnis as the leader of the Official Opposition and asked that he be replaced by Butler-Turner.

“The seven have done what they’ve done and it’s over; none of them are ratified, none of them are running for the Free National Movement,” D'Aguilar said in an interview with The Nassau Guardian.

“I don’t understand why they did it so close to the general election; everybody questions us on why they did it and what’s their end game, but they’ve done it now. We’ve spoken about it and we’ve hashed about it and it’s over for me now.

“...Minnis isn’t going anywhere and Loretta isn’t going anywhere.

“Loretta has decided to do what she is going to do.

“It’s their constitutional right.

“But not one of them is running for the Free National Movement in the next general election and none of them are going to be here in four and a half months anyway. They will be gone.

“None of them will be there, and I don’t think any of them could win as an independent.”

The unprecedented move by the seven has shaken up the country’s political landscape, with only a few months before the next general election must be called.

That letter was signed by Butler-Turner; Central and South Abaco MP Edison Key; Central Grand Bahama MP Neko Grant; St. Anne’s MP Hubert Chipman; North Eleuthera MP Theo Neilly; Montagu MP Richard Lightbourn and Fort Charlotte MP Dr. Andre Rollins.

The FNM rescinded Butler-Turner’s nomination on Wednesday.

Since the move by the seven, there has been national debate on the state of the FNM and its viability for the next general election.

“I’m sick of it now,” D'Aguilar said.

“Let’s just move on.

“The issue is the Progressive Liberal Party.

“The Bahamian people want a choice; they want a different government. Just stop talking about the issue and start talking about the fact that the economy hasn’t grown in the last three years.

“Let’s talk about the fact that unemployment has risen since the Progressive Liberal Party has been in power.

“Talk about the fact that the debt to GDP continues to rise each and every year.

“Let’s talk about the fact that we have had three downgrades in these last five years.”

D'Aguilar said he has no regrets in accepting the FNM nomination and will seek to honor this commitment.



