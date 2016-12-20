|
Two more murders
|
JAYME C. PINDER
Guardian Staff Reporter
jayme@nasguard.com
Published: Dec 20, 2016
Two men were killed in two separate shooting incidents over the weekend.
According to police, shortly before 10 p.m. on Sunday, a man was with several people at a bar located on Tonique Williams-Darling Highway, when a man armed with a handgun entered and shot the victim before fleeing on foot.
The unidentified victim was rushed to hospital, where he later succumbed to his injuries, according to police.
Hours later, around 2 a.m. on Monday, police received reports that a man was found dead in a Honda in front of his home located on Baillou Hill Road.
When responding officers arrived on the scene, they found the body of a man who had been shot multiple times still in the vehicle.
Police have not identified the victims.
The Bahamas’ murder count for the year now stands at 103.